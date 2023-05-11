Stephen Gallacher: An Italian Ryder Cup is going to be a thriller

I’ve been left in no doubt Marco Simone Golf Club is going to put on a cracking Ryder Cup after getting the chance to play there last week.

I was lucky enough to be in the field for the Italian Open and what an experience it was.

The course was set-up to be a dry run ahead of September and I can tell you it was really tough.

Accuracy is going to be the key and trust me when I say nobody is going to overpower the course there.

The greens are good, it was a really good test and it’s going to be so tough.

But boy will it be entertaining.

For a matchplay event like the Ryder Cup what you want is risk and reward, and of course excitement,

Well, the closing stretch at Marco Simone has it in spades.

A driveable 16th, a great par-3 17th and the chance to eagle the 18th.

There will be some exciting finishes when Europe takes on the United States in September, I can guarantee it.

From the chat I had with captain Luke Donald and his vice-captains on Sunday it is clear they are very happy.

They have every right to be feeling pleased with their lot after Adrian Meronk capped a terrific week by winning the event.

It’s his third DP World Tour win in 10 months and Meronk is well on his way to become the first Polish golfer to play in the Ryder Cup.

The way he is going he is on course to be an automatic qualifier. If he doesn’t then his performance there will surely make him an easy captain’s pick for Luke.

MacIntyre right to err on the side of caution

Bob MacIntyre should also be in contention to make the team despite having to withdraw due to a back injury.

I know how much Bob was relishing the opportunity to defend his title but he is in good form and his track record at the course speaks for itself.

Knowing how big Edoardo Molinari is on his stats, I’ll be amazed if that does not put him in the conversation later in the year.

It was a tough call for Bob but he has to think about the bigger picture. He is heading out to the US this week to compete in the PGA Championship.

A good showing there can earn him a place in the field for the US Open too.

Those are two huge events and ones he understandably wants to give himself the best chance of playing in.

Junior Ryder Cup venue also looks tough

While I was out in Italy I took the chance to pay a visit to Golf Nazionale as well.

That will be the venue for the first two days of the Junior Ryder Cup match which I have the honour of captaining the European team for.

It too is a risk and reward course and the young players will have a great couple of days there before a daunting final day at Marco Simone.

I say daunting but honestly these kids are fearless these days.

I see there was a nine year-old girl from Brazil trying to qualify for the Women’s US Open.

Nine. I don’t know if I’d barely picked up a club at that age.

It speaks to the professionalism of young golfers coming through that they would even take on such a prospect.

More LIV Golf resignations inevitable

The LIV Golf fallout continues with more resignations from the DP World Tour reportedly in the works.

Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia all quit the tour last week after being given £100,000 fines.

With additional fines expected it seems inevitable more will follow suit.

Keith Pelley, the European Tour chief executive, has not speculated what the fine amounts will be.

That is an issue at board level rather than the players and any of the respective committees they might be on.

But what I do know is that consequences are coming. That much was abundantly clear from the comments coming out of Italy last week.

I was at the time and remain saddened it has come to this.

But lines have been drawn in the sand and with everyone seemingly intent on fighting their corner rather than coming together to thrash some sort of compromise out, there is no alternative to what we’re seeing unfold now.

Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel, Henrik Stenson, Martin Kaymer and Paul Casey are the names reportedly considering resigning from the tour.

It feels good to be back

Having had a stop-start season so far it’s nice to be playing for the third week running this week – and even nicer to have the chance to play regularly again.

I’m in Antwerp in Belgium for the Soudal Open and found out yesterday I’ve been reinstated to the DP World Tour with immediate effect.

I was told at the end of last season I would not keep my card through the career money list category.

But it transpires an administrative error had led to a miscalculation and I had lost my card in error.

As a result I’ve been reinstated and have also received a special membership extension into next year to reflect the opportunities I’ve missed so far this year.

To say I’m surprised, but delighted, is an understatement.