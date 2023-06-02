International field assembles at Meldrum House for Scottish Men’s Open Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
International field assembles at Meldrum House for Scottish Men’s Open Championship

The three-day strokeplay event starts on Friday at the north-east venue.

By Danny Law
Connor Graham. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Connor Graham. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media

An international field of 144 will tee up at Meldrum House with the aim of winning the Scottish Men’s Open Championship.

The three-day strokeplay event starts with one round of strokeplay today and tomorrow before the top 40 and ties compete in the final 36 holes of strokeplay on the Sunday.

A new winner will be crowned as the 2022 champion Charlie Thornton, who won the title in tough conditions at Cruden Bay, is not in the field this time.

The tournament boasts an illustrious list of past winners including the likes of Colin Montgomerie, Stephen Gallacher, Richie Ramsay, Tommy Fleetwood and Bernard Gallacher.

The last Scottish winner of the event came in 2017 when Dumfries’ Liam Johnston took home the trophy.

There are several Scots in the field this week looking to emulate Johnston’s six years ago.

Kevin McAlpine will be taking to the field this year, a winner at Royal Dornoch in 2007, after spending time caddying on the LPGA.

Brothers Gregor and Connor Graham (Blairgowrie) will be looking to continue to build on their successes over the last few years and stake a claim for the title.

A total of 43 players made it through a pre-qualifier held at Kemnay Golf Club on Tuesday with Ruben Lindsay (Turnberry Golf Club) finishing top of the leaderboard.

Lindsay will go into Friday’s competition with confidence after breaking the course record at Kemnay in the pre-qualifier, posting a superb score of five-under-par 66.

Richie Ramsay: Plenty of debate over inclusion of LIV golfers in Ryder Cup but captains must do the right thing for team environment

