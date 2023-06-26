Golf: Karen Ferguson-Sneddon aiming for hat-trick win as Aboyne hosts Scottish Senior Women’s Open Championship

Karen Ferguson-Sneddon will be hoping to secure her third consecutive win at the Scottish Senior Women’s Open Championship in Aboyne.

Aboyne Golf Club is hosting the championships, which is open to golfers over the age of 55, between Tuesday (June 27) and Friday (June 30).

There will be 102 golfers in action at the event which consists of two rounds of stroke play on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the top-16 gross scores qualifying for the match-play stages.

The 16 best net scores from the rest of the field will also qualify for the handicap match-play. The last-16 and quarter-finals will be played on Thursday, with the semi-finals and final played on Friday.

For the past two consecutive years, Mortonhall Golf Club’s Karen Ferguson-Sneddon has lifted the trophy at Stranraer and Aberdour, respectively.

Ferguson-Sneddon ended Elaine Moffat’s run of victories in the event who was crowned champion consecutively in 2018 and 2019.

Other notable players in the field include Gillian Kyle (East Renfrewshire), Diane MacDonald (Dumfries & County), Karen Marshall (Baberton), Wendy Nicholson (Baberton) and Sheena Wood (Aberdeen Ladies), all of whom were part of the Scottish team that brought home the trophy from the Women’s and Men’s Senior Home Internationals last autumn.