Robert MacIntyre keen to draw on encouragement from Denmark ahead of Genesis Scottish Open

Robert MacIntyre believes experience is helping him to manage his preparation for a potentially lucrative fortnight which starts with this week’s Genesis Scottish Open.

Oban’s MacIntyre is the leading Scot in the Race to Dubai rankings, ahead of this week’s tournament at The Renaissance Club.

His attention will next week turn to the 151st Open Championship, which is being held at Royal Liverpool.

MacIntyre was firmly in contention for glory at last weekend’s Made in HimmerLand event in Denmark. He held a two-shot lead at the turn in his final round, however, saw his chances of victory dashed by a triple bogey seven on the 13th hole.

The 26-year-old insists he remains in a strong frame of mind ahead of his upcoming two events.

He said: “I think that I’m a few years wiser. I know what I can and I can’t do. It’s almost like, with the build-up of the three events, I’ve got to try and reserve some energy.

“The first few years I played this, I put so much pressure on myself. It’s another golf tournament and I just have to try and treat it like that.

“It’s a little bit different when it doesn’t start the way you want it to start, but again, no matter what happens this week, I have another shot next week.

“The last three weeks is just about literally preparing for the next event.

“Obviously I’m trying to win a golf tournament when I’m out there. I was trying to win Munich, and at the Belfry. You’re still trying to win, and I was in positions to win a couple of them.

“But it’s not getting too caught up in the results. It’s just about building up to this and making sure that you can hit all the shots when you need to hit them. I think I did that well last week.

Inches away from an eagle 🤏@robert1lefty gets to -15 to extend his lead 💪#MIH23 pic.twitter.com/w3wgCeCcX7 — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) July 9, 2023

“Last week was good – I thought it was great preparation this week with the wind and whatnot going on, and obviously the weather, but it’s just literally building up for these weeks. These weeks are the ones you want to win.”

Positives to take from Denmark

MacIntyre has revealed he has made a u-turn on his recent change of coach, reverting to Simon Shanks just two-and-a-half weeks after opting to return to previous coach Davie Burns.

Despite having to settle for a tied fourth finish in Denmark, MacIntyre feels he can channel the positives from his performance into this week.

He added: “Last week was probably the best golf I’ve played in a long time – in about a year, I’d say.

“I had so much control of the golf ball. For 71 holes, I was in absolute cruise control.

“On Thursday, it was so difficult with the wind, and I played unbelievable. I played golf the way I knew how to play golf. I just swung the golf club.

“My head is in a good place. I feel like you have to take a couple of punches before you can hold the trophy.

“It’s one of the ones we had such a good chance to win, but again it was just all preparation for these two weeks.”

MacIntyre seeking to create better memories at Renaissance

MacIntyre missed the cut at last year’s Scottish Open, making him all the more eager to attack the tournament this time around.

He added: “I’ve struggled here in the past. A mixed opinion on the weather and the draw and whatnot, but the greens are looking a little better.

“It’s looking great now and hopefully my golf game stays where it is and I have a good week.”