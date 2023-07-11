Robert MacIntyre keen to draw on encouragement from Denmark ahead of Genesis Scottish Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Robert MacIntyre keen to draw on encouragement from Denmark ahead of Genesis Scottish Open

Oban's MacIntyre had a two-shot lead going into the turn in his final round at Made in HimmerLand on Sunday, but was unable to close out the victory.

By Andy Skinner
Robert MacIntyre previews the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: SNS
Robert MacIntyre previews the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: SNS

Robert MacIntyre believes experience is helping him to manage his preparation for a potentially lucrative fortnight which starts with this week’s Genesis Scottish Open.

Oban’s MacIntyre is the leading Scot in the Race to Dubai rankings, ahead of this week’s tournament at The Renaissance Club.

His attention will next week turn to the 151st Open Championship, which is being held at Royal Liverpool.

MacIntyre was firmly in contention for glory at last weekend’s Made in HimmerLand event in Denmark. He held a two-shot lead at the turn in his final round, however, saw his chances of victory dashed by a triple bogey seven on the 13th hole.

The 26-year-old insists he remains in a strong frame of mind ahead of his upcoming two events.

He said: “I think that I’m a few years wiser. I know what I can and I can’t do. It’s almost like, with the build-up of the three events, I’ve got to try and reserve some energy.

Robert MacIntyre previews the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: SNS

“The first few years I played this, I put so much pressure on myself. It’s another golf tournament and I just have to try and treat it like that.

“It’s a little bit different when it doesn’t start the way you want it to start, but again, no matter what happens this week, I have another shot next week.

“The last three weeks is just about literally preparing for the next event.

“Obviously I’m trying to win a golf tournament when I’m out there. I was trying to win Munich, and at the Belfry. You’re still trying to win, and I was in positions to win a couple of them.

“But it’s not getting too caught up in the results. It’s just about building up to this and making sure that you can hit all the shots when you need to hit them. I think I did that well last week.

“Last week was good – I thought it was great preparation this week with the wind and whatnot going on, and obviously the weather, but it’s just literally building up for these weeks. These weeks are the ones you want to win.”

Positives to take from Denmark

MacIntyre has revealed he has made a u-turn on his recent change of coach, reverting to Simon Shanks just two-and-a-half weeks after opting to return to previous coach Davie Burns.

Despite having to settle for a tied fourth finish in Denmark, MacIntyre feels he can channel the positives from his performance into this week.

Robert MacIntyre during a Genesis Scottish Open media day at The Renaissance Club. Image: SNS.

He added: “Last week was probably the best golf I’ve played in a long time – in about a year, I’d say.

“I had so much control of the golf ball. For 71 holes, I was in absolute cruise control.

“On Thursday, it was so difficult with the wind, and I played unbelievable. I played golf the way I knew how to play golf. I just swung the golf club.

“My head is in a good place. I feel like you have to take a couple of punches before you can hold the trophy.

“It’s one of the ones we had such a good chance to win, but again it was just all preparation for these two weeks.”

MacIntyre seeking to create better memories at Renaissance

MacIntyre missed the cut at last year’s Scottish Open, making him all the more eager to attack the tournament this time around.

Robert MacIntyre and caddie Greg Milne during a Genesis Scottish Open media day at The Renaissance Club. Image: SNS.

He added: “I’ve struggled here in the past. A mixed opinion on the weather and the draw and whatnot, but the greens are looking a little better.

“It’s looking great now and hopefully my golf game stays where it is and I have a good week.”

More from Golf

Fiona Campbell, of McDonald Ellon Golf Club. Image: Alan Brown.
Golf: Fiona Campbell wins Ellon McDonald club championship for fifth successive season
Richie Ramsay. Image: PA.
Golf: Aberdeen's Richie Ramsay takes the positives after coming close at Made in HimmerLand
The Hazlehead Golf Club seniors who competed for the Bobby Auld Putter. Image: Supplied.
Hazlehead seniors remember club legend with contest for putter donated by Ping creator Karsten…
Aimee Smith with her painting of the 13th hole at Royal Dornoch.
Royal Dornoch course gives artist Aimee inspiration and her biggest challenge
Hannah McCook in France.
Hannah McCook suffers play-off defeat on LET Access Series in Sweden
Hannah McCook golf
Hannah McCook tied for the lead on LET Access Series in Sweden heading into…
Scottish Golf Tourism Week will be a showcase for courses across the Highlands. Image Sandy McCook Date/DC Thomson
'An irresistible location for golf tourism': Major conference will showcase Highlands around the world
Rickie Fowler tees off on the first hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Stephen Gallacher: Rickie Fowler proves nice guys can finish first with Rocket Mortgage Classic…
Castle Stuart Golf Links at Cabot Highlands has hosted the Scottish Open four times.
Scottish Golf Tourism Week: The Press and Journal brings major industry conference to Inverness
Calum Scott enjoyed his week at his home club of Nairn Golf Club.
Golf: Calum Scott falls just short of a place in the Open