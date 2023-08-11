Nairn’s Sandy Scott storms up the leaderboard at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge

Nairn golfer Sandy Scott is pleased to be making the most of an invite at this week’s Farmfoods Scottish Challenge at Newmachar.

The 25-year-old surged up the leaderboard thanks to a seven-under-par round of 64 which included five birdies and an eagle to sit tied second and only two shots behind leader Jordan Gumberg.

Scott, a former student at Texas Tech, turned professional last year and made a promising start by finishing 14th on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica standings.

The former Walker Cup player is also playing next week’s ISPS Handa World Invitational at Galgorm Castle in Northern Ireland before turning his attention to the first stage of DP World Tour Q School at Donnington Grove next month.

He said: “I have been looking a little bit sharper in the last few weeks and this week feels good.

“I holed a 45-50 foot putt on the first for birdie which helped me get some momentum going early.

“I made an eagle on my seventh hole to get to four-under.

“I was fairly settled by then.

“I was pushing for three more birdies on the back nine which I managed to do.

“It was very solid all-round.

“Today was great for my confidence and it shows I’m doing the right work.

“I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing and hope for the best over the weekend.”

Main tour card is the goal

Scott has fought his way back to fitness following a severe wrist injury that meant he was unable to play golf for 18 months.

He said: “I will take advantage of these invites as best I can.

“I’m looking to improve upon my current status through either these invites or Q School.

“To be on a main tour would be fantastic so that is the goal.

“I was spending a lot of time back at college when I was playing on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

“I would go back and forth to my university (in America). My brother Calum was there and I knew the team so I could play with them to stay sharp.

“It was ideal.

“For the time-being I’m back in Nairn, which is nice after being away for so long.”

Another amazing day for the 2nd round of the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge presented by @RandA Blue skies with a warm breeze ☀️💨#ScottishChallenge pic.twitter.com/jvBxKey2G9 — FarmfoodsScottishChallenge (@Scot_Challenge) August 11, 2023

Scott’s younger sibling Calum, who is 34th in the world amateur rankings, could follow in his brother’s footsteps by playing in next month’s Walker Cup at St Andrews.

While Scott’s focus is on keeping the momentum going at Newmachar this weekend, he is delighted to see the progress made by his younger brother, who also opted to take up a golf scholarship at Texas Tech.

Scott added: “He is crushing it.

“It is so annoying as he hits it so much further than me and he is so much taller.

“It is just terrible!

“He is playing very well.

“It was cool I got to share a year with him out in college.

“I saw him grow as a golfer just tremendously over that period.

“He is going to be some player, for sure.

“He already is but he is on a great trend right now.”

Aberdeen golfer David Law also sits on seven-under at the halfway point at Newmachar after following up his opening round of 66 with a two-under 69 thanks to a birdie on the last.

He said: “I probably wasn’t as good tee to green as my first round.

“I’m pleased with the scoring and the way I hung in towards the end of the round.

“I hit a ball out of bounds on 16 and ended up making eagle with my second ball to make par.

“That was big.

“I holed some good putts and the birdie on the last was a nice way to finish.”