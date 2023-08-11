Nairn’s Sandy Scott storms up the leaderboard at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Nairn’s Sandy Scott storms up the leaderboard at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge

Scott, a former student at Texas Tech, turned professional last year and finished 14th on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica standings.

By Danny Law
Nairn golfer Sandy Scott in action at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge. Image: Five Star Sports Agency.
Nairn golfer Sandy Scott in action at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge. Image: Five Star Sports Agency.

Nairn golfer Sandy Scott is pleased to be making the most of an invite at this week’s Farmfoods Scottish Challenge at Newmachar.

The 25-year-old surged up the leaderboard thanks to a seven-under-par round of 64 which included five birdies and an eagle to sit tied second and only two shots behind leader Jordan Gumberg.

Scott, a former student at Texas Tech, turned professional last year and made a promising start by finishing 14th on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica standings.

The former Walker Cup player is also playing next week’s ISPS Handa World Invitational at Galgorm Castle in Northern Ireland before turning his attention to the first stage of DP World Tour Q School at Donnington Grove next month.

He said: “I have been looking a little bit sharper in the last few weeks and this week feels good.

“I holed a 45-50 foot putt on the first for birdie which helped me get some momentum going early.

“I made an eagle on my seventh hole to get to four-under.

“I was fairly settled by then.

“I was pushing for three more birdies on the back nine which I managed to do.

“It was very solid all-round.

“Today was great for my confidence and it shows I’m doing the right work.

“I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing and hope for the best over the weekend.”

Main tour card is the goal

Scott has fought his way back to fitness following a severe wrist injury that meant he was unable to play golf for 18 months.

He said: “I will take advantage of these invites as best I can.

“I’m looking to improve upon my current status through either these invites or Q School.

“To be on a main tour would be fantastic so that is the goal.

“I was spending a lot of time back at college when I was playing on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

“I would go back and forth to my university (in America). My brother Calum was there and I knew the team so I could play with them to stay sharp.

“It was ideal.

“For the time-being I’m back in Nairn, which is nice after being away for so long.”

Scott’s younger sibling Calum, who is 34th in the world amateur rankings, could follow in his brother’s footsteps by playing in next month’s Walker Cup at St Andrews.

While Scott’s focus is on keeping the momentum going at Newmachar this weekend, he is delighted to see the progress made by his younger brother, who also opted to take up a golf scholarship at Texas Tech.

Scott added: “He is crushing it.

“It is so annoying as he hits it so much further than me and he is so much taller.

“It is just terrible!

“He is playing very well.

“It was cool I got to share a year with him out in college.

“I saw him grow as a golfer just tremendously over that period.

“He is going to be some player, for sure.

“He already is but he is on a great trend right now.”

David Law in action on day two of the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeen golfer David Law also sits on seven-under at the halfway point at Newmachar after following up his opening round of 66 with a two-under 69 thanks to a birdie on the last.

He said: “I probably wasn’t as good tee to green as my first round.

“I’m pleased with the scoring and the way I hung in towards the end of the round.

“I hit a ball out of bounds on 16 and ended up making eagle with my second ball to make par.

“That was big.

“I holed some good putts and the birdie on the last was a nice way to finish.”

More from Golf

American golfer Jordan Gumberg in action at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge. Image: Five Star Sports Agency.
'That was a lot of fun': American Jordan Gumberg enjoying life at the Farmfoods…
South African Casey Jarvis shot an opening round of 65 at Newmachar. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
South African Casey Jarvis finishes in style to share the lead at the Farmfoods…
Aberdeen golfer David Law in action at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge. Image: Five Star Sports Agency.
New putter helps David Law hit the birdie trail at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club - who are one of the few clubs keeping memberships at the same price. Image: Alan Brown
Embattled Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club must fill £45k cash hole by September or face failing…
Justin Thomas missed out on a FedEx Cup play-off place. Image PA
Stephen Gallacher: Why I expect Justin Thomas will face Europe in the Ryder Cup…
Paul Lawrie in action at the 2023 Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl. Image: Press Association.
Paul Lawrie hopes north-east golf fans take advantage of two top events in the…
Aberdeen golfer David Law. Image: Shutterstock.
David Law hopes Scottish Challenge at Newmachar can be springboard for second half of…
Neil Irvine defeated John Hewitt in this year's Evening Express Champion of Champions Seniors tournament.
Stonehaven senior champion ends Gothenburg Great's Evening Express Champion of Champions bid
Nairn’s Sandy Scott storms up the leaderboard at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge
Top seed Cameron Adam wins Scottish Amateur in style at Royal Dornoch
Course designer Bill Coore shows people around the planned site.
Coul Links: community group claims NatureScot objection is 'unfair, unjustified and inaccurate'