Richie Ramsay grateful to coach Ian Rae after impressive opening day at BMW PGA Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Richie Ramsay grateful to coach Ian Rae after impressive opening day at BMW PGA Championship

The Aberdonian sits tied second at Wentworth after carding a six-under-par 66.

By Danny Law
Richie Ramsay with a shot on the 17th hole during the BMW PGA Championships at Wentworth. Image: Shutterstock.
Richie Ramsay with a shot on the 17th hole during the BMW PGA Championships at Wentworth. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen’s Richie Ramsay paid tribute to his coach Ian Rae after he surged into contention on the opening day of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The 40-year-old went into the Rolex Series event on the back of a missed cut at the Omega European Masters – an event where he is a former winner – and a tied 61st finish at the Irish Open.

A birdie-birdie finish helped Ramsay to a six-under 66 which saw him finish tied second alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and two adrift of first round leader Marcus Helligkilde.

Ramsay said: “A lot of the credit has got to go to Ian Rae because I was in not a great place a few weeks ago.

“We were in a discussion about where I was, what I was doing with my swing.

“I was kind of a little bit lost in Switzerland and it was actually good I missed the cut.

“It gave me a weekend to figure things out, and that’s definitely shown from today’s performance.”

Ramsay, a four-time winner on the DP World Tour, added: “I’ve got a lot of experience and can call upon that.

“You don’t quite go to panic stations but it does play in your mind.

“You do wake up sometimes in the middle of the night thinking about where I am at the top of my backswing.

“Ian has always been right there to help me and support me and is someone who I trust.

“And then I’ve tried to couple that with trying to be consistent every day so the viewpoint is that things won’t change dramatically day-to-day.

“If I can do something day-to-day over the course of a number of weeks or months or whatever I will get to the place I want it to be.

“I find that quite good because it gives you a little bit of a purpose and direction.

“Every day you know what you need to do and hopefully if you can smash that over time, you can see the difference and this is a nice little opening.”

Aberdeen golfer Richie Ramsay. Image: Shutterstock. 

A high-quality field has assembled at Wentworth for the DP World Tour’s flagship event, including all 12 members of the European Ryder Cup ahead of this month’s showdown with the United States in Rome.

Even the experienced Ramsay admits he still feels the nerves competing in the big events.

He added: “I love it but there’s no doubt I get nervous.

“I’ve learned over a number of years to take the viewpoint that when you get butterflies it is quite cool.

“This is what you want and I love like the pressure and even just standing on the first tee.

“It’s got all the ingredients – the course plays the way it does, we’ve got sunshine and we are at a fantastic place with a great field. There’s nothing much more you can ask for.”

Fellow Scot Connor Syme sits only one shot back in tied fifth after an opening 67 with Callum Hill tied 12th on four under.

Stephen Gallacher was one of 10 players who opened with a three under-par 69, while David Law is one under after a round of 71.

Oban’s Robert MacIntyre bogeyed the last after finding the water on his way to a level-par 72.

Stephen Gallacher: BMW PGA Championship is perfect team-bonding opportunity for European Ryder Cup team

More from Golf

Shane Lowry lifts the trophy following day four of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story GOLF Wentworth. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Stephen Gallacher: BMW PGA Championship is perfect team-bonding opportunity for European Ryder Cup team
Robert Duncan, Evening Express Champion of Champions finalist.
Golf: Two-time Highland League winner Robert Duncan looks to claim Evening Express Champion of…
Robert MacIntyre. Image: SNS
Robert MacIntyre hopes to use experience of pressure to his advantage in Ryder Cup…
Robert MacIntyre previews the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: SNS
Robert MacIntyre reveals stressful moments he overcame to secure Ryder Cup place
Dave Walker and Duncan Stewart standing with a group of Inverurie golf club juniors
Future bright for Inverurie Golf Club following fresh juniors push
Christine Bruce, who has reached the Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies' final
Golf: Champion of Champions ladies' handicap finalists defy odds - as other final match-ups…
The Staysure PGA Seniors Championship is the biggest event to be held at Trump International Links to date. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Trump International Links confident course can be future Ryder Cup venue
Luke Donald will have his eyes on several young players at this week's Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.
Stephen Gallacher: Luke Donald has the perfect blend of youth and experience for the…
Connor Graham of Great Britain and Ireland is congratulated by Calum Scott after holing a birdie putt on the fourth green. Image: Shutterstock.
Calum Scott and Carmen Griffiths to represent Scotland at World Amateur Team Championships
Connor Graham of Great Britain and Ireland is congratulated by Calum Scott after holing a birdie putt on the fourth green. Image: Shutterstock.
Walker Cup: Disappointment for Scottish duo as United States fight back to retain trophy