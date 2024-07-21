Nairn’s Calum Scott ‘super happy’ and ’emotional’ after joining esteemed list of silver medal winners at Open Championship

Calum Scott was savouring the “memory of a lifetime” after the Nairn golfer won the silver medal in the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon.

The 20-year-old signed off from an unforgettable week with a five-over 76 and finished as the leading amateur with an eight-over aggregate.

Three shots better off than his nearest rival for the amateur prize going into the final day, Scott had a decent enough cushion.

The former Walker Cup player could even afford the luxury of a back nine of 40 as he eased over the finishing line and joined an esteemed list of silver medal winners that includes the likes of Jose Maria Olazabal, Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy. They’ll be hanging up the bunting in the Nairn clubhouse for his return.

“Super happy, buzzing, excited, relieved as well,” gasped Scott after getting the job done.

“I made it hard for myself but after about the 14th or 15th someone said, ‘you’ve got a five shot lead’ and at that point I was pretty chilled. I could take it easy from there and I didn’t have to be too stressed.”

The march up the 18th to a rousing reception from the grandstands added to the moment.

“My caddie told me to soak it all in,” said Scott. “I did the last 100 yards just walking, and I got kind of emotional. It’s a memory I’ll cherish for a lifetime.

“There’s been a bunch of silver medal winners who have gone on to do incredible things in the game. I’ve got a year left at college and I think winning this does a lot for my amateur career and kind of helps me the next year or so as I transition into pro golf. It’s just a really cool accolade to have alongside some big names.”

As Scott savoured his silver lining, Ewen Ferguson, who made Friday’s cut by a single shot, took the bragging rights as the leading Scot on four-over.

Weekend rounds of 70 and 71 hoisted him up to the fringes of the top-20 in just his second major start.

“To get over that first hurdle of making a cut in a major was great,” said the recently crowned BMW International Open champion. “I felt like I could have finished in the top-10 and that’s what I was going for out there. I’m proud of myself.”

MacIntryre’s final round with hero

There was a bit of a lefty love-in on the final day as Robert MacIntyre got grouped with his idol, Phil Mickelson. MacIntyre beat him too by a couple of shots but a closing 74 for nine-over wasn’t the finish he was looking for. After the highs of his Scottish Open win last Sunday, this week in Troon has been a more sobering affair.

“Physically I’m fine, but mentally I’m gone,” said MacIntyre. “This week has just gone straight in the bin. Being brutally honest, it was terrible. Last week is the one that we’ll reflect on because there’s no real point in reflecting on this one when it’s been absolute carnage from start to finish.

“But it was great to play with an idol. If it wasn’t watching my dad play golf, it was watching Phil Mickelson play golf, and it was cool to walk the fairways with him.”