Nairn’s Calum Scott ‘super happy’ and ’emotional’ after joining esteemed list of silver medal winners at Open Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Nairn’s Calum Scott ‘super happy’ and ’emotional’ after joining esteemed list of silver medal winners at Open Championship

The 20-year-old finished as the low amateur at Royal Troon after a memorable week.

By Reporter
Calum Scott during the final round of the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon. Image: SNS.
Calum Scott during the final round of the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon. Image: SNS.

Calum Scott was savouring the “memory of a lifetime” after the Nairn golfer won the silver medal in the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon.

The 20-year-old signed off from an unforgettable week with a five-over 76 and finished as the leading amateur with an eight-over aggregate.

Three shots better off than his nearest rival for the amateur prize going into the final day, Scott had a decent enough cushion.

The former Walker Cup player could even afford the luxury of a back nine of 40 as he eased over the finishing line and joined an esteemed list of silver medal winners that includes the likes of Jose Maria Olazabal, Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy. They’ll be hanging up the bunting in the Nairn clubhouse for his return.

“Super happy, buzzing, excited, relieved as well,” gasped Scott after getting the job done.

“I made it hard for myself but after about the 14th or 15th someone said, ‘you’ve got a five shot lead’ and at that point I was pretty chilled. I could take it easy from there and I didn’t have to be too stressed.”

Calum Scott won the silver medal for finishing as the low amateur. Image: SNS.

The march up the 18th to a rousing reception from the grandstands added to the moment.

“My caddie told me to soak it all in,” said Scott. “I did the last 100 yards just walking, and I got kind of emotional. It’s a memory I’ll cherish for a lifetime.

“There’s been a bunch of silver medal winners who have gone on to do incredible things in the game. I’ve got a year left at college and I think winning this does a lot for my amateur career and kind of helps me the next year or so as I transition into pro golf. It’s just a really cool accolade to have alongside some big names.”

As Scott savoured his silver lining, Ewen Ferguson, who made Friday’s cut by a single shot, took the bragging rights as the leading Scot on four-over.

Weekend rounds of 70 and 71 hoisted him up to the fringes of the top-20 in just his second major start.

“To get over that first hurdle of making a cut in a major was great,” said the recently crowned BMW International Open champion. “I felt like I could have finished in the top-10 and that’s what I was going for out there. I’m proud of myself.”

MacIntryre’s final round with hero

There was a bit of a lefty love-in on the final day as Robert MacIntyre got grouped with his idol, Phil Mickelson. MacIntyre beat him too by a couple of shots but a closing 74 for nine-over wasn’t the finish he was looking for. After the highs of his Scottish Open win last Sunday, this week in Troon has been a more sobering affair.

“Physically I’m fine, but mentally I’m gone,” said MacIntyre. “This week has just gone straight in the bin. Being brutally honest, it was terrible. Last week is the one that we’ll reflect on because there’s no real point in reflecting on this one when it’s been absolute carnage from start to finish.

“But it was great to play with an idol. If it wasn’t watching my dad play golf, it was watching Phil Mickelson play golf, and it was cool to walk the fairways with him.”

More from Golf

Calum Scott of Scotland during the second round of the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, on July 19, 2024. Image: SNS.
Nairn Golf Club amateur Calum Scott plans to 'enjoy' Silver Medal chase after making…
Shaun Micheel holds up the Wanamaker Trophy After Winning the 85th PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in 2003. Image: Shutterstock.
Major champion Shaun Micheel says PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International is 'who's who'…
Calum Scott of Scotland during a practice round ahead of the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, on July 16, 2024, in Troon, Scotland. Ludvig Aberg, his former Texax Tech team-mate, watches on, left. Image: SNS.
Nairn Golf Club's Calum Scott on sharing The Open driving range with Tiger Woods…
Michael Campbell teeing off at Trump International Links. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Michael Campbell excited to head 'home' for PGA Seniors Championship in Aberdeenshire
Robert MacIntyre lifts the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open trophy. Image: SNS.
Golf: Oban's Robert MacIntyre plans to 'celebrate hard' after Scottish Open success
Scotland's Paul Lawrie holds the Claret Jug aloft after winning the 1999 Open Championship at Carnoustie, Scotland, after a play-off with Justin Leonard and Jean Van De Velde.
Paul Lawrie on his upcoming Carnoustie return 25 years after his life-changing Open win
Anton Du Beke is heading to Trump International Links. Image: Shutterstock.
Strictly star Anton Du Beke ready to dazzle on the fairways at Trump International…
Aberdeen Links Championship 2024. From left, Steve Lynch, Adam Giles and Scott Lowe with their Aberdeen Links silverware. Image: Alan Brown.
Aberdeen Links Championship won by Newmachar Golf Club's Adam Giles
American John Daly tees off on the second hole on the first day at the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in 2023. Image: Shutterstock.
Exclusive: John Daly on ‘special’ Scotland memories, why a senior golfer could win The…
Jose Maria Olazabal in action at the 2023 Staysure PGA Seniors Championship
Jose Maria Olazabal heading to Aberdeenshire for Staysure PGA Seniors Championship