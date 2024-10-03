Invergordon strongman Tom Stoltman snaps famous golf star’s clubs in two during hilarious video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Invergordon strongman Tom Stoltman snaps famous golf star’s clubs in two during hilarious video

Two Callaway brand wedges bit the dust as the world's strongest man took to the course with Rick Shiels.

By Graham Fleming
Tom Stoltman before he snapped Rick Shiels' wedge in half. Image: Supplied Rick Shiels.
YouTube star Rick Shiels’ golf clubs bit the dust after taking to the course with Invergordon strongman Tom Stoltman.

Internet golf sensation Shiels’ wedges were left in pieces as the pair played Dumbarnie Links in Fife in his latest video uploaded yesterday.

The ‘World’s Strongest Man’ was invited by the star to take on a nine-hole “scramble” game where the pair work together to rack up the best score.

The pair took on a nine-hole scramble. Image: Rick Shiels Golf
Rick was impressed with Tom’s driving. Image: Rick Shiels Golf

The result was a hilarious 25 minutes with the 2.89 million subscriber man dwarfed in size and out driven by The Albatross.

But the highlight was Shiels’ Callaway brand clubs being left in pieces after an in-video prank.

The pair found themselves at the front of the green and needed a good shot to give the team a good chance at birdie.

But, even before the shot Rick admitted he wasn’t “the greatest chipper of the ball”.

Rick cursed under his breath after skiting a low shot beyond the back of the green before tossing the offending wedge back at Tom.

Golf star Rick Shiels’ clubs snapped in two

He said: “Honestly Tom, just snap that. It does my head in and I’m sick of it.”

Stoltman hesitated at the request, but when he asked if Rick was sure he said “go for it”.

Breaking the golf clubs was no problem for the ‘World’s Strongest Man,’ as he snapped the wedges in two.

Most golfers would recoil at their broken into two pieces but Rick went on to thank his playing partner.

Tom snapped the clubs over his knee. Image: Rick Shiels Golf
The clubs were broken in two. Image: Rick Shiels Golf

He added: “Thanks pal, you’ve honestly done me a favour”.

Although, Shiels went on to confirm the offending clubs weren’t actually his own, but some old clubs he had lying around for the sake of the prank.

The result was hilarity, with Stoltman using the “half-wedge” for a shot, and Rick admitting ” he just wanted to see Tom snap a club”.

Tom Stoltman’s ferocious driver speed

Rick was especially impressed with Tom’s swing speed, at a whopping 192mph – with golf pros normally striking at 160mph on average.

Tom also revealed that despite not having a handicap yet, he is “working towards that goal”.

Rick later revealed it was an old pair of clubs. Image: Rick Shiels Golf

The pair then went on to complete the nine holes with Shiels complimenting the Invergordon man’s golfing skills.

Ending the video, he said: “The world’s strongest man, can he play golf? Yes he can.”

He added: “You’ve hit some ridiculously good shots, and some wayward ones, as have I!”

He also wished him well ahead of next year’s World’s Strongest Man competition.

