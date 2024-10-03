Invergordon strongman Tom Stoltman snaps famous golf star’s clubs in two during hilarious video

YouTube star Rick Shiels’ golf clubs bit the dust after taking to the course with Invergordon strongman Tom Stoltman.

Internet golf sensation Shiels’ wedges were left in pieces as the pair played Dumbarnie Links in Fife in his latest video uploaded yesterday.

The ‘World’s Strongest Man’ was invited by the star to take on a nine-hole “scramble” game where the pair work together to rack up the best score.

The result was a hilarious 25 minutes with the 2.89 million subscriber man dwarfed in size and out driven by The Albatross.

But the highlight was Shiels’ Callaway brand clubs being left in pieces after an in-video prank.

The pair found themselves at the front of the green and needed a good shot to give the team a good chance at birdie.

But, even before the shot Rick admitted he wasn’t “the greatest chipper of the ball”.

Rick cursed under his breath after skiting a low shot beyond the back of the green before tossing the offending wedge back at Tom.

Golf star Rick Shiels’ clubs snapped in two

He said: “Honestly Tom, just snap that. It does my head in and I’m sick of it.”

Stoltman hesitated at the request, but when he asked if Rick was sure he said “go for it”.

Breaking the golf clubs was no problem for the ‘World’s Strongest Man,’ as he snapped the wedges in two.

Most golfers would recoil at their broken into two pieces but Rick went on to thank his playing partner.

He added: “Thanks pal, you’ve honestly done me a favour”.

Although, Shiels went on to confirm the offending clubs weren’t actually his own, but some old clubs he had lying around for the sake of the prank.

The result was hilarity, with Stoltman using the “half-wedge” for a shot, and Rick admitting ” he just wanted to see Tom snap a club”.

Tom Stoltman’s ferocious driver speed

Rick was especially impressed with Tom’s swing speed, at a whopping 192mph – with golf pros normally striking at 160mph on average.

Tom also revealed that despite not having a handicap yet, he is “working towards that goal”.

The pair then went on to complete the nine holes with Shiels complimenting the Invergordon man’s golfing skills.

Ending the video, he said: “The world’s strongest man, can he play golf? Yes he can.”

He added: “You’ve hit some ridiculously good shots, and some wayward ones, as have I!”

He also wished him well ahead of next year’s World’s Strongest Man competition.