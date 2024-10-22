Golf: Tributes to Deeside Golf Club legend Dick Willox – amateur who ‘won just about everything there is to win’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Golf: Tributes to Deeside Golf Club legend Dick Willox – amateur who ‘won just about everything there is to win’

Eight-time Deeside club champion and successful amateur player Willox has been fondly remembered after his passing, aged 68.

By Alan Brown
Late Deeside Golf Club player Dick Willox, left, with former club captain Simon Cruickshank. Image: Alan Brown.
Late Deeside Golf Club player Dick Willox, left, with former club captain Simon Cruickshank. Image: Alan Brown.

Tributes have been paid to successful amateur player and Deeside Golf Club member Dick Willox, who has passed away at the age of 68.

Dick, a two-time winner of the Evening Express Champion of Champions in the 1980s, was a prolific amateur for the Bieldside club.

Former club captain Simon Cruickshank said: “Dick was six years older than me and my hero. I learned so much from him, and he will be a massive loss especially to his family and all his friends.

“Dick was a scratch golfer for many years and won just about everything there is to win in the game in the north-east.

“He was Deeside club champion eight times – and lost in seven other finals.

“He also won the strokeplay title six times, and his other victories included the Douglas Philip, Jaffrey Cup, Journal Cup, Maitland Shield, Moray five-day, the Phillips Trophy and the Dalswinton team event, a record nine times.

“He played in the last Deeside team to win the Northern Counties in 1980 and also won the Trades Foursomes twice playing for the printers – as he was managing director of the Waverley Press.

“Dick also won the Aberdeen Pennant League at least twice and was in the North-east District team who won the Scottish Area Team Championship in the 1980s.

“There are many more titles he would have won that are too numerous to mention, but I do recall him winning the Queen Elizabeth Schools Championship when he played for Gordon’s College as a former pupil.”

Dick Willox was ‘a fearless match player’

Former Deeside director of golf Frank Coutts said: “I was lucky to partner Dick as an amateur from about 1978 until I turned professional.

“Dick had a great attitude and was a fearless match player – but if he played poorly, he never got down. Tomorrow was another day for him and he would play better!

Late Deeside Golf Club player Dick Willox holding a trophy over his head
Late Deeside Golf Club player Dick Willox after claiming his sixth club championship. Image: Alan Brown.

“He had a very individual swing which he made work for himself, and with his putting ability, he won virtually all he could in the north-east and was rarely beaten when representing the district team.

“Dick also played in an Open qualifier, plus the British and Scottish Amateur Championships.

“Together with Gordon Patterson and Simon Cruickshank he just about won all there was to win.

“He was a loyal Deeside member and very proud of it.”

Dick first won the Champion of Champions in 1987 after beating Neil Walker (Inverurie) by 4&3 in the final at Cruden Bay.

A 4&2 success over Graham Wisniewski (Buckpool) in the final at Royal Aberdeen three years later secured Dick’s place in the record books as the first player to lift the trophy twice.

