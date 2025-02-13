Royal Aberdeen Golf Club through the years – 85 of the best pictures from our archives

Royal Aberdeen Golf Club is the latest subject for our ‘through the years’ series.

Founded in 1780, the Balgownie links claims to be the sixth oldest golf club in the world.

Royal Aberdeen has played host to some big events in recent years, including the 2005 Senior British Open, the 2011 Walker Cup and the 2014 Scottish Open.

We have searched through our archives to dig out more than 80 of the best images of Royal Aberdeen.

