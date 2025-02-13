Royal Aberdeen Golf Club through the years – 85 of the best pictures from our archives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Aberdeen Golf Club through the years – 85 of the best pictures from our archives

The Balgownie links has played host to some big events in recent years, including the 2005 Senior British Open, the 2011 Walker Cup and the 2014 Scottish Open.

Royal Aberdeen Golf Club through the years. Image: DC Thomson.
By Danny Law

Royal Aberdeen Golf Club is the latest subject for our ‘through the years’ series.

Founded in 1780, the Balgownie links claims to be the sixth oldest golf club in the world.

Royal Aberdeen has played host to some big events in recent years, including the 2005 Senior British Open, the 2011 Walker Cup and the 2014 Scottish Open.

We have searched through our archives to dig out more than 80 of the best images of Royal Aberdeen.

The Royal Aberdeen clubhouse while it was being reovated in 1969.
Harry Bannerman, who played in the 1971 Ryder Cup, in action at Royal Aberdeen in 1972.
Royal Aberdeen professional John Campbell gives Alan Joss, of Aberdeen, a few hints on his driving during a junior night at the Northern Golf Club in November, 1974, while other junior members look on.

 

Winners of the main event of the Royal Aberdeen Golf Club’s bicentenary celebrations in 1980, Maurice Heaney (left) and Derek Torkington (second right), from Royal Lytham, are presented with decanters by Ron Gallon (second left), captain of Royal Aberdeen. Also in the picture is Mr J. S. Lawson, captain of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.
A moment to cherish for the Royal Aberdeen Golf Club as club professional Ronnie MacAskill hoists a special flag at a ceremony yesterday to mark the club’s bicentenary in 1980.

 

Royal Aberdeen’s bicentenary week swung into action with the opening golf competition at Balgownie, the Minors Stableford foursomes for the club’s younger members. Robin Edward (front centre) playing off 30 and his 13 handicap partner Ian Robertson won the principal awards with their points haul of 36. Robin and Ian received the Aberdeen Ladies Bicentenary Cup from the women’s club captain Mrs D. Levack and the Commercial Union Cup from the competition sponsors underwritting manager, Mr Ron Powrie (right).
Royal Aberdeen official Ron Gallon presented the Maitland Shield to members of the club’s successful team – Hugh Adam, John Connon, John Savege and Ian Creswell in 1981.

 

Visitors from Jet-Lube Ltd pictured outside the Royal Aberdeen clubhouse with the flag they presented to the club in 1982. Left to right are: Tom Ryland, Norman Long, Peter Livesy, Colin Rumsey, Royal Aberdeen captain Gordon MacKinnon and club secretary Alan Baird.
Television personality Donny B. MacLeod (centre left) presents the Stakis-Regency Trophy to John Cradock, the Royal Aberdeen Golf Club captain, after the Balgownie team’s triumph in the first Stakis-Regency competition over their home course. The winning team members were A. W. Rhynas, R. A. Smith, C. K. Symington and G. D. Knowles. Other prize winners look on. Pictured on 1 May 1983.
Royal Aberdeen Golf Club, the sixth oldest club in the world, was formed in 1780. This picture was taken in 1988.
Stolen clubs in 1991. Honorary Secretary Fraser Webster looks at an empty display case after raiders made off with £40,000 worth of antique equipment.
Mike Wheeler, captain of the Royal Aberdeen club, and the players celebrate their team’s triumph in the Ritson Smith Accountants Pennant League in 1992.
The dunes on the eastern boundry of the Royal Aberdeen Golf Club are slowly eroding with the public warned in 1996 to stay off as they may collapse.
Peter Alabaster gets out of trouble at the 18th during the Northern Golf Open at Royal Aberdeen in 1998.
Stephen McAllister on the fairway with the backdrop of Pittodrie watched by caddie Paul Conner during the Northern Golf Open at Royal Aberdeen.
David Rennie (left) from Deeside tees off from the third at Royal Aberdeen in 2000.
The Turriff team at Royal Aberdeen in the Northen Counties semi-final: Nigel Smith, Andrew Ogg, Mike Jenkins and Graham Robertson in 2000.
The BP Scottish Boys’ Championship was held at Royal Aberdeen in 2001. Newmachar’s Euan McIntosh tees off at the 17th. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.
Defending champion Steven Buckley (Prestonfield) plays from an interesting spot near the 15th green at the BP Scottish Boys’ Championships. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.
Steven Brown tees off at the 3rd at Royal Aberdeen.
Paul Lawrie launches the Houston Junior Golf Pro Am at Royal Aberdeen Golf Club with left to right – Claude Harman III, Bruce Davidson and Bill Greenhalgh from sponsors Aberdeen Asset Management. Image: Raymond Besant/DC Thomson.
Director of golf at Royal Aberdeen Golf Club, Ronnie Macaskill, pictured in 2003.

 

The Royal Aberdeen team with the Maitland Shield in 2003.
Royal Aberdeen director of golf Ronnie MacAskill with the damaged 18th green in 2004.
Paul Martin from Royal Aberdeen Golf Club on the 8th hole par 3.
Robert Patterson and his green staff at Royal Aberdeen Golf Club in 2005.
A press conference for the Senior British Open Championship at Royal Aberdeen. Pictured from left Andy Stubbs (managing director of the European Seniors Tour), David Hill R&A’s director of championships, Patricia Ferguson (Minister for Tourism, Culture and Sport).
Seniors Tour at Royal Aberdeen Golf Club from left Bill Rattray, David Hill and Andy Stubbs.
A press conference at Royal Aberdeen Golf Club ahead of the Senior British Open Golf Championship in 2005.
Looking onto the 15th green at Royal Aberdeen Golf Club.
Richie Ramsay tees off from the 17th in the Scottish Strokeplay Championship at Royal Aberdeen in 2005.
James Dale in action in 2005 at the Scottish Strokeplay Championship.
Robert Dinwiddie, the winner of the Scottish Open Amateur Strokeplay Championship held at Royal Aberdeen in 2005.
Stewart Spence from the Marcliffe at Royal Aberdeen Golf Club ahead of the 2005 British Seniors Championship. Image: Raymond Besant/DC Thomson.
Tom Watson talking to the media at the Senior British Open Championship at Royal Aberdeen Golf course. Image: Raymond Besant/DC Thomson.
Golf buggy drivers at the Senior British Open. From left to right, Ian Robb, 74, Colin Cowey, 74, Gordon Smith, 75, Carl McAndrew, 71, Arthur Mannall (back), 71, Tom Ogilvie (driving), 79, Norman McFarlane,71, Bob Anderson, 72, Don Lawrie, 73.
Greg Norman talking to the media at the Senior British Open Championship at Royal Aberdeen. Image: Raymond Besant/DC Thomson.
Greg Norman lines up a putt at the Senior British Open Championship. Image: Raymond Besant/DC Thomson.
Decent-sized crowds turned out for the final day of golf at the Senior British Open Championship at Royal Aberdeen.
American Tom Watson lines up a putt.
Paddy Mallan, operations support director of Petrofac with Radio 2’s Terry Wogan at Royal Aberdeen.
From left, Chris Baron, 18, and Lewis Kirkton, 18, have been awarded US golf scholarships. Pictured at Royal Aberdeen. Image: Rory Raitt/DC Thomson.
Tom Spencer from Inchmarlo chips onto the green at the first, in the British Boys Championship at Royal Aberdeen.
David Morrison from Duff House Royal hits out of the bunker at the first, in the British Boys Championship at Royal Aberdeen.
Jordan Findlay of Fraserburgh in action in the British Boys Championship at Royal Aberdeen in 2006.
Royal Aberdeen Golf Club from the AECC. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson.
Richie Ramsau with the US Amateur Golf Trophy which would spend the next year in the trophy cabinet at Royal Aberdeen Golf Club. Looking on are (left) Royal Aberdeen Golf Club captain Michael Clark and (right) clubhouse manager John Cameron.
Laurie Phillips of Cruden Bay who won the Phillips Trophy at Royal Aberdeen. Image: Peter Anderson/DC Thomson.
Managing Director of Quantum Claims, George Clark with young golfers from USA and Scotland in 2007.<br />US team:Eric Adler, Ryan Haselden, Chris Causey, Eugenio Parrodi, Brandon Burke, Wesley McClain, Sarah Davis, Lisa McCloskey, Joseph Rippel, Matthew Stephens, James Taylor III, Cody Wise.<br />Grampian team: Kelsey McDonald, Sammy Vass, Lewis Kirton, Martin Lawerence, Adrian Styles, Lee Vettese, John Duff, Fraser Clarke, Graeme Mitchell, Chris Barron, Andrew Baillie, Ryan Penny. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Royal Aberdeen pro Ronnie MacAskill stepped down as the pro at the club in 2008 after 32 years but will be staying on as director of golf.
Royal Aberdeen Golf Club, day two of the Scottish Boys Championship in 2009. Sam MacNeil from Inchmarlo tees off. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Day two of the Scottish Boys Championship in 2009. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Fraser O’Connor from Inchmarlo at the Scottish Boys Championship. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Chris Robb from Inchmarlo competing in the Scottish Boys Championship.
David Law from Hazlehead in the Scottish Boys Championship. Image: Raymond Besant/DC Thomson.
Laura Murray on hole 14 at the Ladies British Strokeplay Championships at Royal Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Kelsey MacDonald teeing off at the 16th in the first round of the Ladies British Strokeplay Championships. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Carly Booth looks anxious after a shot on the 14th during the Ladies British Strokeplay Championships round one. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
An aerial shot of Royal Aberdeen Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson.
Mark O’Meara preparing to tee off at Royal Aberdeen in 2010. Image: Tim Allen/DC Thomson.
The American team at Royal Aberdeen for 2011 Walker Cup. Picture of (back L-R) Peter Uihlein, Chris Williams, Kelly Kraft, Harris English, Patrick Rodgers, Patrick Cantlay – (front (L-R) Jordan Spieth, Blayne Barber, Russell Henley and Nathan Smith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Jordan Speith at Royal Aberdeen in 2011. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
The Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team. Back row from left: Steven Brown, Jonathan Plaxton, Alan Dunbar, Jack Senior, James Byrne, Paul Cutler, Rhodrie Price. Front row: Michael Stewart, Tom Lewis, Nigel Edwards, Stiggy Hodgson, Andy Sullivan and Rhys Pugh.
Banchory’s James Byrne at the 2011 Walker Cup. Image: Emma Spiers/DC Thomson.
Patrick Cantlay at a press conference ahead of the 2011 Walker Cup. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.
James Byrne at a press conference ahead of the 2011 Walker Cup. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.
The victorious Great Britain and Ireland team with the Walker Cup at Royal Aberdeen. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.
Walking the course at Royal Aberdeen Golf club in preperation for the 2014 Scottish Open. Pictured from left: Kevin Feeney (European Tour), Paul Lawrie, Robert Patterson (Royal Aberdeen greenkeeper) and Mike Stewart (European Tour). Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.
A press conference for the Scottish Open at Royal Aberdeen. From left: Ellie Mainwaring (Aberden Asset Management), Paul Lawrie, Ian Morrison (Royal Aberdeen club captain) Peter Adams (championship director) and David Conner (Visit Scotland). Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen FC legend Willie Miller tees off to start the Queen’s Baton Relay at Royal Aberdeen Golf.
Willie Miller and Royal Aberdeen club captain Ian Morrison start the Queen’s Baton Relay at Royal Aberdeen.
Reigning Scottish Open champion Phil Mickelson (right) chats to First Minister Alex Salmond during the pro-am.
Martin Gilbert of Aberdeen Asset Management on the 18th green at Royal Aberdeen.
Scotland’s Marc Warren casts an eye over the green as he awaits his turn. Image: SNS.
South Africa’s Ernie Els tees off on the 18th. Image: SNS.
American Rickie Fowler considers his options. Image: SNS.
The crowds at the Scottish Open at Royal Aberdeen.
Justin Rose celebrates after winning the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open. Image: SNS.
Justin Rose with the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open trophy.
Gareth Bale playing golf at Royal Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Day two of the Scottish Men’s Amateur Championship at Royal Aberdeen in 2016. Robert MacIntyre from Glencruitten Golf Club on the first tee. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Players and spectators head down the fairway to the first green at the Scottish Men’s Amateur Championship.
Hannah McCook lining up a putt at the the Scottish Women’s Amateur in 2017. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.
The final of the Scottish Women’s Amateur. In the picture are Emma Hale, caddie left and winner Connie Jaffrey.

