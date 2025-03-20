Analysis: ‘World-class’ course in Fraserburgh would boost area’s golf tourism appeal – but will plans ever come to fruition?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Analysis: ‘World-class’ course in Fraserburgh would boost area’s golf tourism appeal – but will plans ever come to fruition?

Ground Golf have revealed their plans to build a course on land adjacent to Fraserburgh Golf Club.

Trump International Links is one of a plethora of options for golfing tourists to the north-east of Scotland. Image: Trump International Links.
By Danny Law

The north-east of Scotland is already blessed with an abundance of golfing gems and another new course could be on the horizon in the coming years – in Fraserburgh.

Ground Golf have revealed their plans to build a “world-class” course on land adjacent to the existing Fraserburgh Golf Club.

They say they have worked on the project for almost two years and have sent a brochure to Fraserburgh members as they prepare to take their proposal to Aberdeenshire Council later this year.

A few things are quite intriguing about this proposal – not least the man behind the vision.

Mikael Johansson, a Swedish-born real estate developer turned golf course developer, wrote a fascinating article in January about his quest to turn his golfing dream into a reality.

He hopes to produce “a piece of golfing architecture that leaves a lasting legacy” and stands the test of time.

He wrote about wanting to find a “spectacular” piece of land for his course. It appears he believes he may have found what he is looking for in Fraserburgh.

Ground Golf hope to build a new course in Fraserburgh. The acres involved in the option agreement are shown shaded in green and edged in red.

In their message to Fraserburgh Golf Club members, Ground Golf have said they hope golf can be the reason for thousands of people to visit the Broch in the years ahead.

Surge in golf tourism

Ground Golf will have done their market research and know the north-east of Scotland is becoming an increasingly popular destination for golfing aficionados.

There has been a noticeable surge in golf tourism in recent years, helped by the growing reputation of Trump International Links at Balmedie as a “must-visit”.

The Trump course, Royal Aberdeen and Cruden Bay were all ranked inside the top 35 in Golf World’s annual top 100 courses in the UK and Ireland, which was published last month.

Cruden Bay
The Cruden Bay links are set along majestic coastline.

The New Course at Trump will open this summer – and that could be an even better 18 holes than the current championship course.

With so many attractive options on the doorstep and a day trip to the home of golf St Andrews no obstacle, it is easy to see why many golfing tourists are opting to make Aberdeen their base.

A boost for the local economy

At a time when the Granite City’s economy is looking for a future less dependent on North Sea oil, tourism – and golf tourism in particular – can provide a much-needed boost.

A highly-regarded course at Fraserburgh would make Aberdeenshire an even more attractive proposition for golf tourists and could convince them to head to the north-east, rather than to the likes of Fife, East Lothian or Ayrshire, when making their pilgrimage to Scotland.

Trump International Links has successfully staged the Legends Tour’s PGA Seniors Championship over the past two years – to rave reviews from the players.

And it is a shame the Scottish Open is not rotated around the country these days as was the case a decade ago when Royal Aberdeen and Castle Stuart were given the opportunity to showcase what the north of Scotland has to offer to a wider audience.

A partnership rather than competition

The initial local reaction to the Fraserburgh plans is mixed – as would be expected.

Ground Golf have gone out of their way to stress they want to work with Fraserburgh Golf Club, not provide competition.

They have said there would be no local members at the new course in a bid to safeguard the current golf club and want a partnership with Fraserburgh Golf Club where both courses can thrive, even providing support through greater greenkeeping resources.

Plans have been revealed for a new golf course adjacent to Fraserburgh Golf Club.

But there will be plenty of hurdles ahead if Ground Golf’s dream is to become a serious proposition.

There were a huge number of challenges for the Trump golf team to overcome before their plans for Balmedie got the green light.

Golfing developments tend to move at a slow pace in Scotland, as we have seen with Jack Nicklaus’ vision for Ury Estate near Stonehaven, as well as Coul Links in Sutherland.

As for Fraserburgh’s potential new course – let’s see what the plans contain if they are submitted to the council later this year… but don’t expect to be booking a tee time anytime soon!

