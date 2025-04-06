Aberdeenshire golf course could host DP World Tour event this August

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire golf course could host DP World Tour event this August

A report in Golf Digest said the DP World Tour are close to agreeing a deal to bring an event to the north-east this summer.

By Danny Law
The 14th hole at Trump International Golf Links in Balmedie. Image supplied by Legends Tour.
Trump International Golf Links on the outskirts of Aberdeen could host a DP World Tour event this summer.

A report on Golf Digest said the DP World Tour is finalising a deal to bring an event to the Balmedie course in August.

The DP World Tour’s 2025 schedule has a yet to be confirmed “European event” listed for August 7-10.

This has traditionally been the week of the Czech Masters but this year’s tournament has been cancelled after the tournament organisers were unable to find a venue.

It is believed the gap in the schedule could be filled with an event in Scotland at the Trump course.

Trump International Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship in August – and could host a DP World Tour event the following week. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

This would take place the week after the venue hosts the Legends Tour’s flagship event, the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship, from July 31 to August 3.

This will be the third time the Legends Tour event has taken place at the Martin Hawtree-designed Trump International Golf Links.

When asked about the possibility of an event taking place at Trump this year, a DP World Tour spokesperson said: “Any updates to our 2025 global schedule will be announced in due course.”

It is already set to be a big year for the Aberdeenshire venue with the second course due to open this summer.

