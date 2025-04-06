Aberdeenshire golf course could host DP World Tour event this August

Trump International Golf Links on the outskirts of Aberdeen could host a DP World Tour event this summer.

A report on Golf Digest said the DP World Tour is finalising a deal to bring an event to the Balmedie course in August.

The DP World Tour’s 2025 schedule has a yet to be confirmed “European event” listed for August 7-10.

This has traditionally been the week of the Czech Masters but this year’s tournament has been cancelled after the tournament organisers were unable to find a venue.

It is believed the gap in the schedule could be filled with an event in Scotland at the Trump course.

This would take place the week after the venue hosts the Legends Tour’s flagship event, the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship, from July 31 to August 3.

This will be the third time the Legends Tour event has taken place at the Martin Hawtree-designed Trump International Golf Links.

When asked about the possibility of an event taking place at Trump this year, a DP World Tour spokesperson said: “Any updates to our 2025 global schedule will be announced in due course.”

It is already set to be a big year for the Aberdeenshire venue with the second course due to open this summer.