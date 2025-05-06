Confirmed: DP World Tour event to be held at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire in August

A DP World Tour event will take place at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire in August.

The Scottish Championship will take place at the Balmedie course from August 7-10.

It will be the first time the Tour has visited Trump International Golf Links Scotland, which hosted the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship in both 2023 and 2024 and will do so again from July 30 to August 3, the week prior to the Scottish Championship.

That means there will be back-to-back tournaments at the links course designed by Martin Hawtree which opened in 2012.

Guy Kinnings, CEO of the DP World Tour, said: “Trump International Golf Links Scotland has already earned a reputation as one of the best modern links courses in the UK and it promises to be an excellent venue for the return of the Scottish Championship to our schedule.”

‘An incredible year’

Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organisation, said: “We are honoured to host the Scottish Championship on the DP World Tour at our iconic property.

“2025 is an incredible year for Trump International, Scotland, as we proudly welcome two world-class tournaments and celebrate the highly anticipated grand opening of our new championship links course.

“This significant milestone reflects the hard work of our team and is a true testament to the exceptional golf and hospitality we deliver in Scotland.”

The Scottish Championship was last played in October 2020 when Adrian Otaegui finished four shots clear of Matt Wallace at Fairmont St Andrews.