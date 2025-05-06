Confirmed: DP World Tour event to be held at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire in August

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Confirmed: DP World Tour event to be held at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire in August

The Scottish Championship will be held at the Balmedie course from August 7-10.

By Danny Law
The driving range at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship celebrity pro-am at Trump International Golf Links in 2024. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The driving range at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship celebrity pro-am at Trump International Golf Links in 2024. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A DP World Tour event will take place at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire in August.

The Scottish Championship will take place at the Balmedie course from August 7-10.

It will be the first time the Tour has visited Trump International Golf Links Scotland, which hosted the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship in both 2023 and 2024 and will do so again from July 30 to August 3, the week prior to the Scottish Championship.

That means there will be back-to-back tournaments at the links course designed by Martin Hawtree which opened in 2012.

Guy Kinnings, CEO of the DP World Tour, said: “Trump International Golf Links Scotland has already earned a reputation as one of the best modern links courses in the UK and it promises to be an excellent venue for the return of the Scottish Championship to our schedule.”

Eric Trump during a preview tour of the new second golf course at Trump International Golf Links which is set to open in summer 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘An incredible year’

Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organisation, said: “We are honoured to host the Scottish Championship on the DP World Tour at our iconic property.

“2025 is an incredible year for Trump International, Scotland, as we proudly welcome two world-class tournaments and celebrate the highly anticipated grand opening of our new championship links course.

“This significant milestone reflects the hard work of our team and is a true testament to the exceptional golf and hospitality we deliver in Scotland.”

The Scottish Championship was last played in October 2020 when Adrian Otaegui finished four shots clear of Matt Wallace at Fairmont St Andrews.

 

