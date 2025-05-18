Deeside pro golfer gives the lowdown on his ‘surreal’ round of 57 at north-east course

Deeside professional Kevin Duncan said it felt “surreal” to shoot a staggering round of 57 around his home course.

The 36-year-old’s 13-under-par round included 11 birdies and an eagle with no dropped shots.

He was playing in a general play round for handicap purposes – with the stunning score seeing Kevin reduced from +2.1 to +4.5.

Duncan’s round started with birdies at each of the first four holes, another birdie at the sixth and an eagle at the par-four ninth hole for an outward nine of 29.

More birdies were to follow at holes 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15, before a closing birdie at the 18th for a back nine of 28.

He said: “It was a bit of an unbelievable round – almost kind of surreal as you were playing it.

“The birdies just kept coming. It was just unique, really.

“I had the good start with the four birdies, but it was probably at the par four ninth when I hit the green with my tee shot and rolled in the putt from about 40ft for an eagle that I started to think it could be a really low round.

“I then birdied five in a row from the 11th and suddenly it went from thinking about doing something in the low 60s to thinking I might actually manage something in the 50s.

“My playing partner Ben Smith was just keeping me calm by chatting away – it was almost becoming funny when all the birdie putts were going in!

“I’m really good friends with Sam Kiloh, one of the other pros who works at Deeside, and when one of us is out playing, we will text each other how we are getting on.

“I was almost texting on every hole saying I’m now nine under through 12 holes or whatever it was.

“Graeme Nethercott, the head pro, and Sam actually ended up coming out in a buggy for the last two holes and a few of the greenkeepers had heard about it as well.

“It was probably good that I didn’t collapse or something over the last few holes.”

Duncan, who moved from the Kings Links Golf Centre to Deeside two years ago, said he was thrilled to shoot the lowest round ever recorded at the course.

He said: “I think 65 was my lowest at Deeside before this round.

“I was playing off the white medal tees, but we also have black tees which are the furthest back and I quite often play off them.

“I believe the main course record off the black tees is 65.

“The lowest we had heard from playing off the white tees was a round of 60 by Frank Coutts, who was the pro here – but that was before professionals could do general play rounds for their handicap.

“Jason Bruce recently shot a 63, so that was probably the club course record up until that point.”

Nice reaction to stunning round

News of Duncan’s round has received plenty of attention on social media and Duncan admits he has been taken aback by the number of people who have been in touch with him to congratulate him on his round.

He added: “I had been shooting rounds of 67 and 68 in general play over the last few weeks, which were good rounds but nothing exceptional.

“I actually went out again the day after I had the 57 and shot a 74 off the same tees – that’s golf for you.

“I have had a lot of people getting in touch and sending me nice messages, which I’ve really appreciated.

“The reaction has been a bit of a surprise, but it’s been really nice.”