Partnership Home Sport Golf

Compete with golf’s legends at Staysure PGA Seniors Championship

Greats of the game are coming to Aberdeenshire and you can tee it up with them.

In partnership with Legends Tour
Colin Montgomerie
Scots golfing legend Colin Montgomerie will host the event. Picture: Getty Images

If you’re a golfer then you’ll have dreamed of striding the fairways with your heroes. Stroking home a nerve-jangling five-footer under the approving gaze of a major winner, or watching a Ryder Cup legend smile as your drive splits the fairway is truly a bucket-list experience.

At this year’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship from July 31 to August 3 that dream can become reality. The event offers packages that not only let you tee it up with the stars, but also compete alongside them, relax in the same lounge as them, practise where they practise and dine where they dine.

It’s a package that goes far beyond the normal pro-am experience or corporate hospitality deal. Here you won’t just watch from a box – you’ll be part of the action with names such as tournament host Colin Montgomerie and former Open winner Paul Lawrie.

Neither is it just golfing legends that you’ll get to rub shoulders with. You will also be taking your place alongside famous faces from sport and TV as you enjoy the ultimate inside the ropes experience.

All that and it takes place at one of the world’s best golf courses in Trump International Aberdeen – a modern links masterpiece that rolls through the spectacular dunes on Scotland’s northeast coast.

Tempted? You should be.

So, what exactly does it entail.

The packages

Players warm up at the practice ground in the seniors pga.
Amateurs will get to warm up at the same facility as the pros. Picture: Michael Wachucik/Abermedia

There are three playing packages available – the Championship Pro Am, Celebrity Pro Am and The Legends Experience.

Championship Pro-Am

In this fantastic package you’ll tee it up with two other amateurs alongside a Legends Tour player for 18 holes on the Tuesday before the event.

On top of that you can use the same practice facilities as the Legends to warm up and have breakfast beside them in the players lounge.

You’ll also get a bespoke Legends Tour Gift bag, along with post-round hospitality and a prize giving for £1,200 per person or £3,500 per team.

The Legends Experience

An exceptional opportunity where you are part of the professional tournament itself, this truly is one of the finest amateur experiences in sport.

Lucky participants will enjoy four days of golf, starting with Wednesday’s Celebrity Pro-Am. Then the real fun starts as you play 36 holes alongside two Legends in the tournament proper. You’ll get to see exactly what it is to be a golfing star as you play in front of TV cameras and crowds, while also getting access to the players’ lounge, locker room and practice facilities.

Those who make the cut will compete on the fourth day to be named top amateur.

You’ll be put up in luxury accommodation and have the chance to hone your skills with a clinic from the Legends. There will also be world-class hospitality, VIP functions and evenings hosted by Ryder Cup Legends.

Crossing The Legends Experience off your bucket list costs £12,000.

Celebrity Pro-Am

This immensely popular package described by former Premiership footballer Robbie Fowler as “an incredible experience” is already sold out and no wonder. Lucky participants will be playing a round alongside a star of sport, TV or media as well as a Legend on Wednesday July 30.

They will also get access to all tournament facilities, as well as pre and post-round hospitality and a tournament branded gift pack for £2,500 (including VAT).

What the Legends have to say

Legends Paul McGinley and Ian Woosnam
Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, left, loves the Seniors PGA packages.

You just have to look at the packages to know this is something that will create memories for a lifetime.

But don’t just take our word for it. Here’s what former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley had to say. “It means a lot to spend time with passionate golf fans, sharing my thoughts and knowledge on leadership, performance and creating a winning team culture based on a player and as a victorious Ryder Cup captain.”

If you want to tee it up with a Legend, visit the Staysure Seniors PGA website.

