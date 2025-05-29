The Newmachar golfer hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow lefty Robert MacIntyre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

The Newmachar golfer hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow lefty Robert MacIntyre

The 19-year-old received the NJCAA D1 Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award as a pivotal member of the Texas-based Midland College golf team.

Newmachar golfer Scott Spark.
By Danny Law

Scott Spark believes he can take a huge amount of confidence from a dream year in the United States when he tees off in the Scottish Men’s Amateur at North Berwick tomorrow.

The 19-year-old received the Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award for Division 1 of the National Junior College Athletic Association as a pivotal member of the Texas-based Midland College golf team, who were winners of the national championship.

The big-hitting left-hander, who won the South Central District Championship last month, was also named in the All-America first team by Ping and the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Spark is now back in Scotland for the summer and hoping to build on his impressive year by performing well in this summer’s big amateur events, starting at North Berwick.

Newmachar golfer Scott Spark, left, with his Midland College teammates. Image supplied by Scott Spark.

He said: “It was my first year over in America and it was great.

“I played well and being named freshman of the year was a nice way for it to end.

“I’ll take a lot of confidence from it into the tournaments this summer.

“I have three, potentially four years, over there still to go.

“I’ve gone to a junior college first. After I finish there I can transfer to a university for another two, potentially three, years.

“The long-term goal is to become a professional.

“We were invited to play in some Division 1 tournaments as we are a strong junior college.

“Competing against the D1 players is fun and a lot harder. It is a great experience.”

Taking inspiration from fellow lefty

Spark, who lives in Pitmedden, cites Ryder Cup star Robert MacIntyre as his inspiration as he looks to forge a career in the sport.

The former Meldrum Academy pupil is on the Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup watchlist and knows a strong summer back home could propel him into the team for September’s showdown with the USA at Cypress Point.

Newmachar golfer Scott Spark in action for Midland College.

Spark, who is studying business, said: “I’m a lefty so Bob MacIntyre and Phil Mickelson are my favourite golfers. Bob would be the number one now as he is Scottish and doing so well.

“In terms of my game, I’m pretty strong off the tee. I’m pretty long and usually pretty straight.

“My putter is usually good so if my driving and putting is clicking then I feel I can have a good week.

“My college is only one hour away from where Ludvig Aberg went. I’m in the same part of Texas to him and playing similar courses against similar guys.

“That gives you the incentive – if he did it then it must be a good route to go.

“Playing in America has been great as I’m playing 11 to 12 tournaments on top of my golf season here.

“It has helped my game as the winter in Scotland isn’t so good. There aren’t many tournaments and sometimes you can’t get out on the course.

“In America I have been playing golf five to six times a week and then travelling all over Texas for tournaments.”

Scott Spark with the NJCAA D1 Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award as well as the Ping and Golf Coaches Association of America All-America first team accolade. Image: Scott Spark.

Scottish Men’s Open returns to North Berwick

The Scottish Men’s Open is returning to North Berwick for the first time since 1985 when Colin Montgomerie – then a 21-year-old straight out of Houston University – claimed the biggest win of his fledgling amateur career.

Spark added: “I’ve got a pretty busy schedule this summer. I’m playing the Scottish Amateur this week at North Berwick.

“I have the St Andrews Links Trophy, the British Amateur in Kent, then the Scottish Amateur Matchplay at Gullane.

“Then I’m going to play the North East Open to try to defend my trophy this year.

“I haven’t played North Berwick before but I’m aiming to compete.

“Hopefully I can play my game and the putts drop. It’s important to make the cut and then see where the week takes me.”

