The Newmachar golfer hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow lefty Robert MacIntyre

Scott Spark believes he can take a huge amount of confidence from a dream year in the United States when he tees off in the Scottish Men’s Amateur at North Berwick tomorrow.

The 19-year-old received the Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award for Division 1 of the National Junior College Athletic Association as a pivotal member of the Texas-based Midland College golf team, who were winners of the national championship.

The big-hitting left-hander, who won the South Central District Championship last month, was also named in the All-America first team by Ping and the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Spark is now back in Scotland for the summer and hoping to build on his impressive year by performing well in this summer’s big amateur events, starting at North Berwick.

He said: “It was my first year over in America and it was great.

“I played well and being named freshman of the year was a nice way for it to end.

“I’ll take a lot of confidence from it into the tournaments this summer.

“I have three, potentially four years, over there still to go.

“I’ve gone to a junior college first. After I finish there I can transfer to a university for another two, potentially three, years.

“The long-term goal is to become a professional.

“We were invited to play in some Division 1 tournaments as we are a strong junior college.

“Competing against the D1 players is fun and a lot harder. It is a great experience.”

Taking inspiration from fellow lefty

Spark, who lives in Pitmedden, cites Ryder Cup star Robert MacIntyre as his inspiration as he looks to forge a career in the sport.

The former Meldrum Academy pupil is on the Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup watchlist and knows a strong summer back home could propel him into the team for September’s showdown with the USA at Cypress Point.

Spark, who is studying business, said: “I’m a lefty so Bob MacIntyre and Phil Mickelson are my favourite golfers. Bob would be the number one now as he is Scottish and doing so well.

“In terms of my game, I’m pretty strong off the tee. I’m pretty long and usually pretty straight.

“My putter is usually good so if my driving and putting is clicking then I feel I can have a good week.

“My college is only one hour away from where Ludvig Aberg went. I’m in the same part of Texas to him and playing similar courses against similar guys.

“That gives you the incentive – if he did it then it must be a good route to go.

“Playing in America has been great as I’m playing 11 to 12 tournaments on top of my golf season here.

“It has helped my game as the winter in Scotland isn’t so good. There aren’t many tournaments and sometimes you can’t get out on the course.

“In America I have been playing golf five to six times a week and then travelling all over Texas for tournaments.”

Scottish Men’s Open returns to North Berwick

The Scottish Men’s Open is returning to North Berwick for the first time since 1985 when Colin Montgomerie – then a 21-year-old straight out of Houston University – claimed the biggest win of his fledgling amateur career.

Spark added: “I’ve got a pretty busy schedule this summer. I’m playing the Scottish Amateur this week at North Berwick.

“I have the St Andrews Links Trophy, the British Amateur in Kent, then the Scottish Amateur Matchplay at Gullane.

“Then I’m going to play the North East Open to try to defend my trophy this year.

“I haven’t played North Berwick before but I’m aiming to compete.

“Hopefully I can play my game and the putts drop. It’s important to make the cut and then see where the week takes me.”