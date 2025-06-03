Golf: North-east father and son record first hole-in-ones… on SAME DAY – ‘I called Andrew to tell him and just heard a scream!’

Pat Machray and his son Andrew defied the odds by carding holes-in-one at different courses on the same day.

Meldrum House Golf Club member Pat, 71, aced the 170-yard 10th hole at his home course with a five-iron while partnering Gary Mutch.

Three hours later, Andrew, 46, fired a seven-iron into the 180-yard seventh hole at Inverurie Golf Club when playing alongside Bruce Buntain.

Pat said: “I couldn’t believe it – I called Andrew to tell him my news and I just heard a scream in the background.

“I’ve played golf for 61 years and finally managed to achieve a hole-in-one, while Andrew has managed it after just a couple of years.

“I checked the odds and apparently it is about a one in a 150 million chance of a father and son both having a hole-in-one on the same day.”