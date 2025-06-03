Golf Golf: North-east father and son record first hole-in-ones… on SAME DAY – ‘I called Andrew to tell him and just heard a scream!’ Pat and Andrew Machray hit hole-in-ones at Meldrum House Golf Club and Inverurie Golf Club, respectively, on the same day, in a remarkable father-son ace double. By Alan Brown June 3 2025, 11:56 am June 3 2025, 11:56 am Share Golf: North-east father and son record first hole-in-ones… on SAME DAY – ‘I called Andrew to tell him ... Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/golf/6770954/golf-father-and-son-record-first-hole-in-ones-on-same-day/ Copy Link 0 comment Pat Machray and his son Andrew Machray after their hole-in-ones on the same day. Image: Alan Brown. Pat Machray and his son Andrew defied the odds by carding holes-in-one at different courses on the same day. Meldrum House Golf Club member Pat, 71, aced the 170-yard 10th hole at his home course with a five-iron while partnering Gary Mutch. Three hours later, Andrew, 46, fired a seven-iron into the 180-yard seventh hole at Inverurie Golf Club when playing alongside Bruce Buntain. Pat said: “I couldn’t believe it – I called Andrew to tell him my news and I just heard a scream in the background. “I’ve played golf for 61 years and finally managed to achieve a hole-in-one, while Andrew has managed it after just a couple of years. “I checked the odds and apparently it is about a one in a 150 million chance of a father and son both having a hole-in-one on the same day.”
Conversation