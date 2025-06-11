Trump International Links relishing ‘milestone year’ as more details on second championship course unveiled

Trump International Links is gearing up for the most significant few weeks in the course’s history since it was opened by Donald Trump in 2012.

The Balmedie links will play host to back-to-back events this summer with the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship held from July 30 to August 3 taking place the week before a DP World Tour event, the Scottish Championship.

It will be the first time a DP World Tour event has been held at the Martin Hawtree-designed course.

If that is not enough to keep the greenkeepers busy at the Aberdeenshire venue, a second championship course will be officially opened this summer.

Colin Montgomerie was at Trump International Links on Wednesday as he prepared to once again act as host to the PGA Seniors Championship, the flagship event on the Legends Tour.

The start of a new era at Aberdeenshire course

Sarah Malone, the executive vice president of Trump International, says it is an exciting period for the venue.

She said: “This is a very significant, very special year for us. It is great honour for us to have Colin with us again.

“He has a great history with this site, having been here on the opening day in 2012 with the Trump family to open our magnificent links, so it is very fitting that he is the host of the Legends Tour event here for the second year.

“It is a milestone year for this asset in the north-east of Scotland. It has been a labour of love for the Trump family.

“It is held in the highest regard by the family and the organisation. We are immensely proud to be hosting the Legends Tour for the third year. It is a special event that has many components to it.

“It is very firmly established in the north-east as a must for spectators, for celebrity spotters. It is very much in people’s diaries and it has attracted great sponsors.

“To add to that, we have the DP World Tour event. This is why this site was built. We said at the very outset that we wanted to host tournaments and so this year we are doing back-to-back tournaments and we will be announcing very soon the opening date of our new championship links course.

“Which is not the second golf course. It is equal in stature to the existing course, which I can confirm will be known as the Old Course and the New Course, something of a nod to tradition and to make it easy for our golfers to book.

“It is the beginning of a new era for us, having 36 holes is a big thing. It will ensure that golfers will not be too ready to leave the area, which is good news and gives us limitless options and possibilities for tournament and professional play.”

Ms Malone says the Trump family’s commitment to the Aberdeenshire venue remains “steadfast” and believes the addition of a second championship course will be a huge draw to golf tourists from around the world.

She added: “This entire site, the nucleus for this was the Trump family’s connection with the ancestral home of Mary Anne McLeod, the President’s mother, and the great game of golf.

“It was a visionary project, always a multi-phase project. The Trump family has been steadfast in their commitment, irrespective of the backdrop with the economy or the markets.

“None of that has had impact on our vision to create a world-glass golf destination that hosts the biggest and best tournaments in the world.

“This year is a milestone for us. It’s the completion of two magnificent golf courses. Maybe not quite tomorrow but I think we could possibly put a tournament out there as it is ready for play.

“We have gone to great lengths to ensure that it complements the existing links. That was the benchmark – what a benchmark.

“This is a big year for us and the family are very proud of what we have accomplished and I think it plays a very important part in the future of golf in Scotland.”

An easy decision for Montgomerie

Montgomerie, an eight-time European Tour order of merit winner, is looking forward to playing host at the Legends Tour in a few weeks’ time.

He said: “I’m very honoured obviously to be associated with this event again. Any event you are associated with that is first-class, five-star is special and this is, the venue and everything about it.

“It was very easy to put my name to this again for a second year out of the three that have been here. I think it is superb, I really do.

“I might be a bit biased, but I thought it was a great success last year and let’s hope this year we can build on that success and make it even better.

“This year we’ve got Sunningdale as our Senior Open venue followed by next week here.

“You can’t really get any better than that. You would go a long way to beat that, I can assure you. You’ve got two weeks on the Legends Tour that is second to none.”