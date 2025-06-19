A quick nine with Colin Montgomerie: Scottish golf legend’s top tip for amateurs, dream fourball and favourite par-3

Scottish golf legend Colin Montgomerie will once again be acting as host at this summer’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links.

The Legends Tour‘s flagship event will be taking place from July 31 to August 3 with a host of golfing greats heading to the Aberdeenshire links course.

Montgomerie has enjoyed an incredible career in golf, which included winning the European Tour order of merit a record eight times.

The 61-year-old went on a quick nine with The Press and Journal and gave us a bit of an insight into his golfing favourites and bugbears.

1) What’s your best advice for amateur golfers who are trying to improve?

Most amateurs strangle the club at address. I grip the club about three or four out of ten and I would encourage any amateur to do the same.

It takes the stress, strain and pressure out of the forearms and it enables you to finish the backswing or, as flexibility allows, as far back as you can go.

When you are putting you follow through better and with chipping you can feel the weight of the club and it’s much much easier to strike the ball properly.

So if I was to give any advice to any amateur, whatever handicap you might be, it is lighten that grip at address.

2) What is the best par-3 in Scotland?

I may be a bit biased but I have to say the eighth hole (The Postage Stamp) at Troon. It is probably one of the best par-3s in the world, let alone Scotland.

3) What is your favourite club in the bag?

It has to be my driver. I’ve always enjoyed hitting a fairway. It’s a challenge but thankfully I’ve always been quite good at it.

4) Who would be in your dream fourball?

My mum played off a nine handicap, my dad was off about five, my brother about six and I was off about two and we used to have great family fourballs. My parents have both passed away so I can’t do it but I’d love to put that fourball back on the playing surface just once.

5) What is your pet hate in golf?

Slow play. I was brought up on a three hour round of golf. Golf took three hours, whether you were in a two-ball or a three-ball and you somehow didn’t feel you were rushing.

How has it got to five hours? It’s ridiculous. Slow play is my biggest bugbear in the game. To tackle it I would introduce a shot clock type of idea, golf is one of the only sports that doesn’t have one. We need to get to a stage where you’ve got 25 seconds to play your shot and if you don’t then you get penalised.

6) If you could play only one course for the rest of your life, which one would it be?

Sunningdale Old. I live in the area but I actually play most of my golf down at Wisley and a little bit at Wentworth but if I’ve got one round left to play, it would be Sunningdale Old with a couple of dogs by my side.

7) Who was your golfing hero?

It was Seve Ballesteros. I know he was only six years older than me and you might expect it to be someone like Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus or Gary Player but it was Seve. Seve was my inspiration from 1984 onwards really, when he holed that putt at St Andrews. I think everybody wanted to be Seve.

8) A par-3, a par-4 or a par-5 – what’s your preference?

I tend to make, in my career, an inordinate number of twos at par-3s. I was a decent iron player and holed the putts so if I was to look at the scoring, I was well, well above average at par 3s.

9) What is your favourite tournament to watch on TV?

You might expect me to say the Ryder Cup or The Open but it would be The Masters. It’s on the same course every year and it’s spring so it’s sunny and the flowers are coming out. Everyone is in short sleeves and it’s normally completely different weather in Scotland at the time. It brought sunshine into the living room when you were watching the BBC in those days with Peter Alliss. I do enjoy watching the Masters.