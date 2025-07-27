Which celebrities are teeing up in the Legends Tour celebrity pro-am at Trump on Wednesday?

The Legends Tour’s flagship event – the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship – returns to Aberdeenshire this week.

Trump International Links in Balmedie will play host to a plethora of golfing greats from Ryder Cup stalwarts to serial European Tour and PGA Tour winners.

Before the action starts on Thursday, the Cardhu Celebrity Pro-Am takes place on Wednesday with a host of stars teeing up.

There’s no shortage of football royalty in the field with AC Milan and Ukraine legend Andriy Shevchenko and Manchester United great Teddy Sheringham both heading to the north-east.

Chelsea legends Roberto Di Matteo and Gianfranco Zola will be joined by former Arsenal and England right back turned pundit Lee Dixon.

For the Dons fans, Gothenburg Greats Jim Leighton and John Hewitt will both be returning along with former Celtic and Aberdeen captain Scott Brown and ex-Scotland internationals Allan McGregor, Steven Whittaker, James McArthur and Charlie Mulgrew, another former Red.

Liverpool legends Robbie Fowler and Jason McAteer, ex-England manager Glenn Hoddle and ex-Spurs and Portsmouth boss Harry Redknapp are also due to play.

Ex-Celtic and England goalkeeper Joe Hart, former Hibernian manager Alan Stubbs and former Newcastle defender Ryan Taylor will be heading to Trump for the celebrity pro-am.

From the world of tennis, Judy Murray will be at Trump on Wednesday along with former Olympians Kriss Akabusi and Mark Foster.

Former Westlife band member Brian McFadden, Keith Duffy, best known for being part of Boyzone, and reality TV star Gary Beadle will also be hitting the course.

Tickets for the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship can be booked on the Legends Tour website.