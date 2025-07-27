Which celebrities are teeing up in the Legends Tour celebrity pro-am at Trump on Wednesday?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Which celebrities are teeing up in the Legends Tour celebrity pro-am at Trump on Wednesday?

The Cardhu Celebrity Pro-Am takes place at the Balmedie venue on Wednesday with a host of stars teeing up.

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham is a keen golfer. Image: Shutterstock.
By Danny Law

The Legends Tour’s flagship event – the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship – returns to Aberdeenshire this week.

Trump International Links in Balmedie will play host to a plethora of golfing greats from Ryder Cup stalwarts to serial European Tour and PGA Tour winners.

Before the action starts on Thursday, the Cardhu Celebrity Pro-Am takes place on Wednesday with a host of stars teeing up.

There’s no shortage of football royalty in the field with AC Milan and Ukraine legend Andriy Shevchenko and Manchester United great Teddy Sheringham both heading to the north-east.

Chelsea legends Roberto Di Matteo and Gianfranco Zola will be joined by former Arsenal and England right back turned pundit Lee Dixon.

Former Chelsea and Italy attacker Gianfranco Zola will be back at Trump International Links. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

For the Dons fans, Gothenburg Greats Jim Leighton and John Hewitt will both be returning along with former Celtic and Aberdeen captain Scott Brown and ex-Scotland internationals Allan McGregor, Steven Whittaker, James McArthur and Charlie Mulgrew, another former Red.

Liverpool legends Robbie Fowler and Jason McAteer, ex-England manager Glenn Hoddle and ex-Spurs and Portsmouth boss Harry Redknapp are also due to play.

Kriss Akabusi will be back on the course on Wednesday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Ex-Celtic and England goalkeeper Joe Hart, former Hibernian manager Alan Stubbs and former Newcastle defender Ryan Taylor will be heading to Trump for the celebrity pro-am.

From the world of tennis, Judy Murray will be at Trump on Wednesday along with former Olympians Kriss Akabusi and Mark Foster.

Former Westlife band member Brian McFadden, Keith Duffy, best known for being part of Boyzone, and reality TV star Gary Beadle will also be hitting the course.

Tickets for the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship can be booked on the Legends Tour website. 

