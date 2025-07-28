Robert Coles on THAT phone call with Donald Trump after pipping hometown hero to claim PGA Seniors Championship title

Robert Coles will return to the scene of his greatest triumph this week when he defends the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links.

The 52-year-old was an unexpected victor at the Aberdeenshire venue last summer after capitalising on local favourite Paul Lawrie’s costly finish.

Lawrie started the day with a four-shot lead and, on a blustery final day at Trump, was sitting two shots clear of Coles before dropping four shots over the closing three holes.

Coles finished one shot ahead of Lawrie after being the only player in the top-10 to shoot under par on the closing day with a one-under 71 to net the top prize of £93,000.

For Coles – a three-time winner on the Challenge Tour – it was the biggest win of his career to date and made all the more surreal after speaking on the phone to US President Donald Trump moments after holing the winning putt.

He said: “That was all a bit of a blur.

“It was a nice thing to have done even though I don’t recall a lot of the conversation.

“I was handed the phone by his son (Eric Trump) and didn’t really know too much about it and ended up having that chat, which was nice.

“For a long period it looked like it was going to be Paul’s day and then the weather deteriorated and he was very unlucky on the 17th.

“That was probably where it changed.

“My big memory was getting up and down on 16 and 17 and Paul hitting two great shots into 17 and not really having much chance from the back of the green.

“I know things fell my way at the right time.

“The positive thing was I hung in there at the right times and the way it unfolded went in my favour.

“It was a brilliant week for me and by far the biggest win of my career.

“It isn’t a regular Legends Tour event because there are four rounds and there is a cut. It is an elevated event so to win on a great golf course made it even more special.

“I have so much respect for Paul, an Open champion, and I felt for him but at the time you are elated with winning the event.

“I just felt like I got my nose in front on the line and luck played its part.”

It was the first time Coles had tasted victory in a tour event since pipping Nicolas Colsaerts in a play-off to win the Challenge of Ireland in 2009.

Title defence will be special

The Englishman is relishing being back in the north-east of Scotland to defend his title.

He said: “It is a special week for me to come back as a defending champion.

“I’ve only really won Challenge Tour events and whenever I won them I wasn’t around to defend it the following year.

“So I think this will be the only time I have ever defended anything.

“But I came ninth the year before so I obviously like the golf course from the view of my own game.

“I also know it is demanding and it doesn’t matter how much you like it, you still have to play well.

“It will be nice to go back.”

Intrigued by DP World Tour tees

While the priority is putting up a strong defence of his title when play begins on Thursday, Coles says he will also be fascinated to see how the set-up of the Trump course is changed for next week’s DP World Tour event.

He added: “I just hope we aren’t off the same tees as the DP World Tour players. I will be intrigued to see where they are playing from.

“I’m happy with the tees we played off.

“The fact the winning scores is never that low there indicates that they get the set-up right for us.

“It will be very interesting to watch it on TV the following week.

“It will be nice to see how they handle it with the talent they have.”