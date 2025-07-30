Legends Tour at Trump: The best images from the celebrity pro-am as Andriy Shevchenko, Judy Murray and Brian McFadden hit the links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Legends Tour at Trump: The best images from the celebrity pro-am as Andriy Shevchenko, Judy Murray and Brian McFadden hit the links

The Cardhu Celebrity Pro-Am took place on Wednesday at the Aberdeenshire venue.

Former Chelsea footballer Roberto Di Matteo poses for a photo wiht a young fan at Trump International Links. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Danny Law

From footballing royalty to Olympians and reality TV stars, the celebrities were out in force at Trump International Links.

A day after US President Donald Trump had opened the new course at the Aberdeenshire venue, it was the turn of some more familiar faces to tee it up at the Cardhu Celebrity Pro-Am.

The pro-am is the appetiser before the Legends Tour’s flagship tournament – the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship gets under way on Thursday morning – but has become a popular event in its own right among golf fans in the north-east.

Irish pop singer Brian McFadden, who rose to fame with Westlife, described the Trump International Links course as “a real jewel”.

He said: “This is my third or fourth time here. I have great memories as I won here three years ago to qualify for the Legends Tour’s grand final in Mauritius.

“In my opinion, this is one of the best golf courses in the world.

“For a links golf course to have that kind of condition on the greens and the fairways is just phenomenal.

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle signs autographs for fans. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“The Scottish people always make us feel so welcome and spoil us rotten.

“It is a really tough field as a lot of the celebrities are very good.

“Robbie Fowler is the most consistent. You never see him far from the top of the leaderboard.

“Keith Duffy is always up there, Teddy Sheringham is a very good golfer and Andriy Shevchenko is incredible.

“It is a tough field – I know when I tee off I won’t be winning.”

Former Chelsea and Italy footballer Gianfranco Zola. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Olympian back in the swing

Legendary British athlete Kriss Akabusi was also loving being back in Aberdeenshire for the Legends Tour event.

The celebrities were all playing for a nominated charity, with £10,000 going to the winner, £7,500 for second place and £2,500 for third.

Akabusi said: “I always love coming here. It’s not the easiest course to play but it is always beautiful.

“I really like the layout of the 12th hole, it’s definitely one of my favourites on the course.

“It’s important to enjoy yourself and not try to be something that you’re not.

“It’s great to play the course alongside someone like my playing partner Rich Beem (winner of the 2002 US PGA Championship who now works as an analyst for Sky Sports).

“I told him I had listened to him talk about golf so many times on the TV so it’s great to say I have now played a round alongside him.”

Kriss Akabusi enjoying his time back at Trump International Links. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Golf fills void for ex-Liverpool star

Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland defender Jason McAteer says playing golf has helped him adjust to life after football.

McAteer, who plays off a very impressive handicap of 1.5, said: “I came up on Monday with Robbie Fowler and we played Murcar on Tuesday, which was a stunning place.

“I really enjoy my golf.

“When you finish playing football there is a massive void in your life.

“You still have that competitive edge. You want to get better at something and have that discipline.

“Golf is perfect for that. I live on a golf course in Cheshire. That was the compromise with my missus when we moved house.

“I get to go out and play golf most evenings. I like the social side of it. It keeps my mind right.”

Gianfranco Zola hits out of a bunker. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Teddy Sheringham, a Champions League winner with Manchester United, has also turned to golf and plays off four.

He said: “This is my second time here and I absolutely love it.

“It is stunning and great to play with players such as my pro-am partner Paul McGinley.

“I played Royal Aberdeen a couple of years ago. You have a great word for the fog up here – the haar – and unfortunately  that came in and we only got to play about 12 holes but I really liked that course.

“My own golf is up and down but I’m playing a lot. I just spent a couple of days at Loch Lomond, which was stunning.

“It doesn’t get much better than playing golf on courses like this.”

Former Aberdeen striker John Hewitt. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Former Hibernian manager Alan Stubbs pipped Ukraine legend Andriy Shevchenko to victory in the celebrity pro-am on countback with a winning score of 38 stableford points.

The first round of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship starts at 7.30am with Englishman David Salisbury getting play under way.

Host Colin Montgomerie and his playing partner and fellow European Ryder Cup legend Paul McGinley tee off at 8.25am.

Aberdeen’s Paul Lawrie, the 1999 Open champion, tees off at 1.36pm alongside Englishman Anthony Wall.

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Jim Leighton. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Ex-Arsenal and England defender Lee Dixon. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Stephen Gallacher and former Celtic and Aberdeen footballer Scott Brown. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Scott Brown signs autographs for some young fans. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Former Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Former AC Milan and Ukraine striker Andriy Shevchenko. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Tennis legend Judy Murray. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Tournament host Colin Montgomerie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Andriy Shevchenko keeps a close eye on a tee shot. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Judy Murray splits the fairway. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Brian McFadden was back at Trump International Links. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Glenn Hoddle enjoying his day. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

