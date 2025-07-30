Legends Tour at Trump: The best images from the celebrity pro-am as Andriy Shevchenko, Judy Murray and Brian McFadden hit the links

From footballing royalty to Olympians and reality TV stars, the celebrities were out in force at Trump International Links.

A day after US President Donald Trump had opened the new course at the Aberdeenshire venue, it was the turn of some more familiar faces to tee it up at the Cardhu Celebrity Pro-Am.

The pro-am is the appetiser before the Legends Tour’s flagship tournament – the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship gets under way on Thursday morning – but has become a popular event in its own right among golf fans in the north-east.

Irish pop singer Brian McFadden, who rose to fame with Westlife, described the Trump International Links course as “a real jewel”.

He said: “This is my third or fourth time here. I have great memories as I won here three years ago to qualify for the Legends Tour’s grand final in Mauritius.

“In my opinion, this is one of the best golf courses in the world.

“For a links golf course to have that kind of condition on the greens and the fairways is just phenomenal.

“The Scottish people always make us feel so welcome and spoil us rotten.

“It is a really tough field as a lot of the celebrities are very good.

“Robbie Fowler is the most consistent. You never see him far from the top of the leaderboard.

“Keith Duffy is always up there, Teddy Sheringham is a very good golfer and Andriy Shevchenko is incredible.

“It is a tough field – I know when I tee off I won’t be winning.”

Olympian back in the swing

Legendary British athlete Kriss Akabusi was also loving being back in Aberdeenshire for the Legends Tour event.

The celebrities were all playing for a nominated charity, with £10,000 going to the winner, £7,500 for second place and £2,500 for third.

Akabusi said: “I always love coming here. It’s not the easiest course to play but it is always beautiful.

“I really like the layout of the 12th hole, it’s definitely one of my favourites on the course.

“It’s important to enjoy yourself and not try to be something that you’re not.

“It’s great to play the course alongside someone like my playing partner Rich Beem (winner of the 2002 US PGA Championship who now works as an analyst for Sky Sports).

“I told him I had listened to him talk about golf so many times on the TV so it’s great to say I have now played a round alongside him.”

Golf fills void for ex-Liverpool star

Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland defender Jason McAteer says playing golf has helped him adjust to life after football.

McAteer, who plays off a very impressive handicap of 1.5, said: “I came up on Monday with Robbie Fowler and we played Murcar on Tuesday, which was a stunning place.

“I really enjoy my golf.

“When you finish playing football there is a massive void in your life.

“You still have that competitive edge. You want to get better at something and have that discipline.

“Golf is perfect for that. I live on a golf course in Cheshire. That was the compromise with my missus when we moved house.

“I get to go out and play golf most evenings. I like the social side of it. It keeps my mind right.”

Teddy Sheringham, a Champions League winner with Manchester United, has also turned to golf and plays off four.

He said: “This is my second time here and I absolutely love it.

“It is stunning and great to play with players such as my pro-am partner Paul McGinley.

“I played Royal Aberdeen a couple of years ago. You have a great word for the fog up here – the haar – and unfortunately that came in and we only got to play about 12 holes but I really liked that course.

“My own golf is up and down but I’m playing a lot. I just spent a couple of days at Loch Lomond, which was stunning.

“It doesn’t get much better than playing golf on courses like this.”

Former Hibernian manager Alan Stubbs pipped Ukraine legend Andriy Shevchenko to victory in the celebrity pro-am on countback with a winning score of 38 stableford points.

The first round of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship starts at 7.30am with Englishman David Salisbury getting play under way.

Host Colin Montgomerie and his playing partner and fellow European Ryder Cup legend Paul McGinley tee off at 8.25am.

Aberdeen’s Paul Lawrie, the 1999 Open champion, tees off at 1.36pm alongside Englishman Anthony Wall.