Justin Thomas makes hole-in-one at Kings Links in Aberdeen

The golfer used a 4-iron to ace his tee shot on the 207-yard eighth hole.

By Danny Law
The Kings Links in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Justin Thomas celebrated a hole-in-one at the Kings Links in Aberdeen last week.

It wasn’t the 16-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas but rather a 52-year-old from Aberdeen who shares the same name as one of golf’s biggest stars.

However the Justin Thomas from Aberdeen showed he has plenty of golf ability of his own.

The scratch golfer aced his tee shot on the Kings Links’ 207-yard eighth hole using a four-iron while playing alongside Bob Greig, Liam Hadden and Mike Boyd.

Justin Thomas from Aberdeen after making a hole-in-one at the Kings Links. Image supplied by Justin Thomas.

Thomas, who works for a golf technology company, has met his namesake before and says sharing the same name as the two-time major winner often raises eyebrows when he hits the golf course.

He said: “I met him when I was across working in Jupiter, Florida.

“He was practising at the time and with his instructors.

“We had a bit of a giggle as I was wanting his golf bag.

“The name often gets noticed when I go travelling to play another golf course.

“If I go to somewhere like Turriff or Spey Bay they always want me to do a testimonial for the course!

“I was in Ireland last year playing with a tour pro at Royal Dublin and there was a junior camp on.

American Justin Thomas during this year’s Ryder Cup. Image: Shutterstock.

“They were all expecting this Justin Thomas and I had my beanie hat on and my winter clothes so I didn’t look like anybody.

“But then when I hit my drive on the first I heard one of the young boys shout: ‘That’s not the real Justin Thomas!’

“The name can be quite interesting for some people.”

Justin Thomas after making two holes in one within a month at Craibstone. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.

The Bon Accord member was born in Wales and moved to Aberdeen when he was a child. It was his third hole in one. He previously got two at Craibstone in the same month in 2008.

