Athletics: Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark set to confirm European Indoors place as Banchory-Stonehaven’s Alisha Rees strives for 60m pick

Aberdeen AAC’s Zoey Clark should this weekend confirm her place in the Great Britain team for next month’s European Indoor Athletics Championships in Poland.

The 400m specialist will travel to Manchester for an elite-only competition promoted by UK Athletics, which provides athletes with a final chance to impress the selectors before the team is announced at the beginning of next week.

Clark has already comfortably met the required qualifying standard of 53 seconds, having set a Scottish native record of 52.03 at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena earlier in the month.

She stands clear at the top of this year’s British rankings, but is, nevertheless, looking for improvement.

Clark said: “I’ll get two races this weekend and I’d like to get under 52sec, although some people say the Manchester track isn’t the quickest.

“It looks like there will be a good turnout as I believe Jessie Knight (Windsor, Slough, Eton and Harrow AC) and Jodie Williams (Herts Phoenix) are both running.

“It is good to get the chance to do a couple of more races at this stage then hopefully move on to Poland next month.”

Banchory-Stonehaven AC sprinter Alisha Rees is also in action this weekend when she competes in another elite-only meeting at Lee Valley, London.

The Loughborough University student has an outside chance of securing European championship selection in the 60m, but will need to break her own Scottish record of 7.32 by a significant margin if she is to do so.

She has run 7.36 this year, while the qualifying standard is 7.25. Although she admits it’s a tall order, Rees hasn’t ruled it out.

Rees said: “I’d like to take my Scottish record down a bit and try to get under 7.30.”