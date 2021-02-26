Camanachd Association outline plan for a return to youth shinty

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Camanachd Association are working towards a return to youth shinty by the end of April.

The game’s governing body hope to get the green light to begin matches if restrictions are lifted on April 26 as provisionally indicated by the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s route map out of lockdown earlier this week.

The association’s Covid working group will meet on Tuesday to discuss the next steps to restarting shinty.

Willie MacDonald, the Camanachd Association’s youth director, said: “Re-starting our sport is our number one priority moving into 2021 and we are encouraged by the likelihood of a return to training and then competition from as early as April 26.

“The Camanachd Association development team have been in constant contact with our clubs since the turn of the year and this ongoing consultation has been used to inform the above proposals.

“Starting youth training is the first step on a road to the return of our ancient sport in its truest form.”

‘A hugely exciting prospect’

The association’s chief executive Derek Keir said: “Restarting shinty is a hugely exciting prospect but it is also a vital outlet to reconnect our communities and provide a safe place for adults, older people and young people to play – to bring the community together, to have fun and be active.

“Shinty clubs play a crucial role at the heart of communities and it is there that we have a huge opportunity to provide opportunities for our wider community all of whom have faced the isolation of lockdown and will be excited about reduced restrictions and a return to local sport and physical activity.

“We welcome the Scottish Government strategy on exiting lockdown and are excited about the potential return of youth shinty and Mowi Leagues when it is safe to do so.”

The Camanachd Association has outlined preliminary plans for youth competitions with the first phase of local Mowi Leagues of four team giving six league fixtures for each team at under-16 level.

The second phase of Mowi Leagues would consist of new groups determined by ranking in the first phase, while a north/south split would remain.

The plans also include local Mowi Leagues at under-17 level and for national cup competitions to be regionalised in the early rounds to reduce travelling.