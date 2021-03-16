Athletics: Scottish runners urged to ensure shoes are compliant with international rules

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Athletes taking part in all competitions in Scotland are to be responsible for ensuring their racing shoes do not contravene international guidelines.

Scottishathletics has confirmed that it will be implementing new rules recently introduced by World Athletics.

There has been widespread debate in recent years, particularly on the road running circuit, over the degree to which new shoe technology may have assisted athletes to achieve better performances, most notably the first sub two-hour marathon by Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge.

The dramatic improvement in standards at all levels has led to claims that some athletes are gaining an unfair advantage because of the type of shoes they are wearing.

World Athletics has investigated the matter and amended its rules for competition. An extensive list of approved shoes has now been prepared.

UK Athletics has taken on board the new rules and added: “The UKA Rules Group has determined that it is appropriate that the amendments to the rule should apply to all competitions held under UKA Rules.”

While responsibility lies primarily with individual athletes to ensure they are wearing compliant shoes, officials will have the ability to intervene.

A scottishathletics statement said: “In reality, this probably means that detailed checks will only be carried out where officials or event organisers may have doubts about the legality of the footwear of any athlete, or such reasonable doubts are brought to their attention. Primary responsibility for conformity lies with the athlete. Spot checks may be carried out.”