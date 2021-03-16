Athletics: Run Garioch set to go ahead virtually after organisers accept May running festival will not be possible

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Run Garioch, which attracts around 3,000 runners to Inverurie each year, is to go ahead in May – but only as a virtual event.

The 2020 races, originally scheduled for March, were initially postponed until September before runners had their entries further deferred until this coming May.

Despite hoping that the half marathon, 10k, 5k and children’s races would be able to go ahead, organisers have now had to alter their strategy once again.

Christine Appel, race support manager, said: “We were optimistic that we’d be in a position to welcome everyone to Inverurie this May.

“The start of the vaccination programme gave us further hope that normal life wasn’t too far away, as did the first minister’s revised framework, published a few weeks ago.

“But as time moves on, restrictions on mass participation events continue and travel restrictions are still in force so the race committee doesn’t believe there’s any way Run Garioch can go ahead as planned in what is now just under nine weeks’ time.

“The race directors of the Inverness half marathon on May 16 and the Edinburgh Marathon Festival on May 29-30 have come to the same conclusion about their own events.

“And so, rather than postpone Run Garioch for a third time, the committee has decided on a more positive course of action – to turn this year’s Run Garioch into a virtual community-focused event.

“The first – and hopefully only – Virtual Run Garioch will take place from midnight on Friday May 7 and continue until 11.59pm on Sunday May 16.

“We hope runners will run the race distance they entered, although not necessarily on the race route.

“They can do it at a time and location of their choosing. They can run alone or with others, subject to restrictions in place on the day.”

Runners have become accustomed to taking part in virtual races over the past year and, while enthusiasm for many of these events has waned a little as the novelty has worn off, Appel hopes there will be a strong uptake for this one given the event’s strong community focus.

She added: “While it wasn’t an easy decision to take Run Garioch virtual, we believe that holding a springtime event in some form will have a very positive impact on our community.

“We believe our local running clubs and other runners will benefit from having a fitness goal to work towards, as well as ensure the training they’ve done to this point doesn’t go to waste.

“Our charities, community partners and the Garioch Sports Centre will benefit from giving them an opportunity to fundraise and remind everyone of the good work they do.

“And our sponsors and patrons will benefit from the continued recognition of their much-valued support of the event.”