Athletics: Stephen Mackenzie’s season ended early due to knee injury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Injury has brought a premature end to Stephen Mackenzie’s first season competing on the US collegiate track and field circuit.

The 18 year-old Great Britain junior international jumps specialist, who comes from Ullapool, is in his first year on a sports scholarship at Oklahoma State University.

He is one of this country’s best long jump prospects, having in 2019 finished second in the UK junior rankings with a PB of 7.59metres, the second best of all-time by a Scot in the under-20 age group.

Mackenzie moved from the Highlands to the US last August to further his athletics career, but Covid restrictions meant he wasn’t able to compete until January.

He finally opened his campaign at Lubbock, Texas by clearing 7.28m, a satisfactory performance given it was his first competition for almost a year.

© P

But Mackenzie’s hopes of progressing to greater things were soon to be dashed by a frustrating injury.

He said: “My first competition went pretty well and I opened up in line with the distances I achieved at the same stage in previous years.

“It felt great to jump again in competition. Given the interruptions due to the virus, and that it was my first time jumping for a year, I was excited for the rest of the meets that were to follow.

“Unfortunately, later that week I sustained a knee niggle in training which bothered me for the rest of the indoor season. I wasn’t able to get solid training done after that first competition.

“I got a scan on the knee and it turns out I have small tears in my tendon and a fat pad impingement. Luckily it isn’t my take-off leg, but I’ve been having lots of treatment for the time being and most likely I won’t be jumping again in the US outdoor season.

“They have redshirted me which means I don’t lose this season of eligibility and will get it back another year which is a good thing.

“Right now I’m not doing any jumping or sprinting as I’m stuck with pool workouts, circuits and rehab to strengthen and repair my injury.

“So, I’m not sure what this season will hold for me but I have plans to compete when I am back home in the summer provided I am injury-free and the season schedule still goes ahead.”

Mackenzie hasn’t had too many opportunities to compare the American and British track and field set-ups, but he has already identified some marked differences.

He said: “My first competition was in Texas and I will never complain about a mere four-hour drive to Grangemouth again as I was on a bus here for seven hours.

“As far as the meets go, it’s very different to what I’ve experienced before. It’s much more competitive and professional.”