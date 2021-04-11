Scottish Grand National moved to Sunday to avoid clash with Prince Philip’s funeral

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scottish Grand National has been moved to avoid a clash with the funeral ceremony of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

It was announced on Friday the Duke of Edinburgh had died at the age of 99, with his funeral to take place at Windsor Castle on Saturday at 3pm. A national minute’s silence will be observed as the ceremonial royal funeral begins.

The British Horseracing Authority has now confirmed no racing will take place in Great Britain between 2.45pm and 4.15pm – and as a result, the Coral Scottish Grand National fixture at Ayr and the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials meeting at Newbury will now be held on Sunday.

Saturday’s meetings at Bangor, Thirsk, Brighton and Nottingham will go ahead but with different start times to ensure races do not clash with the ceremony.

The BHA said in a statement: “British racing will continue to appropriately reflect the period of national mourning at fixtures through to Saturday, April 17, including wearing of black armbands and flags flying at half-mast.”

The Scottish FA is in talks with relevant stakeholders over Saturday’s Scottish Cup ties.

Rangers are due to face holders Celtic at 4pm with Caley Thistle taking on St Mirren at Paisley in one of four 3pm kick-offs.

Aberdeen’s home tie against Livingston is already scheduled for Sunday at 2pm.

The English Football League has announced that matches scheduled to begin at 3pm will be rearranged.