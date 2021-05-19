Boxing: Former world champion Lee Selby steps in to help Lochaber Phoenix club rise again after Covid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former world champion Lee Selby is heading to the Highlands to aid a local boxing club’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Selby, IBF featherweight titlist for three years until 2018, will join Lochaber Phoenix ABC for two sessions next week.

The 34-year-old Welshman is to support club coaches with junior and senior training at Corpach Gym on Monday May 24 and Wednesday May 26.

This means aspiring local boxers from the age of nine will — within the current Covid-19 regulations — have a golden opportunity to learn first-hand from a stalwart of the British fight scene.

Joining Selby in Fort William is Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jamie Cox and current Commonwealth lightweight champion Gavin Gwynne.

Lochaber Phoenix head coach Vince Lopez said: “Lee came to the club in 2017 (with his brother Andrew).

“We are delighted that he has chosen to come back, bringing Jamie and Gavin with him. It’s fantastic for us.

“It will be great for our boxers to get some tips from them and enjoy the excitement and experience of being in the same ring with such talented sportsmen and multiple champions.”

Fundraising effort

Covid-enforced closures hit grassroots boxing across the nation hard — and Lochaber Phoenix is no different.

Although the club kept training online throughout the various lockdowns, the absence of the two sell-out home shows they usually bank on each year has proved costly.

As a result, Selby has donated shorts, a vest, gloves and other items for an online raffle to help raise funds for the club.

In a decorated career, Selby has also held Welsh, British, Commonwealth and European titles.

He has a professional record of 28 wins and three losses from 31 bouts.

A 22-fight win streak ended with the loss of his IBF world strap to Josh Warrington in May 2018.

But Selby bounced back with two consecutive triumphs, including against Scotland’s only three-weight world champion Ricky Burns.

Selby’s last outing ended in defeat, however, as he dropped a split decision to Australia’s George Kambosos Jr.

Tickets are £5 and can be purchased via the Lochaber Phoenix Facebook page.