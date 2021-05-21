Athletics: Inverness discus thrower Kirsty Law relishing record-setting appearance at Loughborough

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kirsty Law will represent Scotland in this weekend’s Loughborough international track and field match for a record 14th time since 2005, but it was the one occasion she wasn’t selected that remains most vivid in her memory.

The Inverness Harriers discus thrower, who has won the Scottish women’s title 12 times and has been British champion for the past two years, was overlooked in 2010 when Birchfield’s Navdeep Dhaliwal was preferred.

That decision obviously irked the Black Isle athlete, as it remains fresh in her memory.

The 34-year-old, who is now based in Loughborough, said: “Of all my appearances at Loughborough, the stand-out memory is from the year I was left out of the team.