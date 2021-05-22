Shinty: Scotland striker’s shock retiral is a big loss for Oban Camanachd

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Andrew MacCuish, the Scotland international forward and one of the game’s most prolific marksmen, has told Oban Camanachd that he has decided to retire.

The 34-year-old hitman will be a major loss to Oban, who play host to Inveraray today in the opening series of friendlies.

Manager Steven Sloss said: “A combination of family commitments and the fact that he’s building a new house has led to Andrew deciding that he’s finished.

“That’s a big blow as he’s been a great servant and has scored so many big goals. But we’ve a big squad, with good young players who will help us rebuild.”

Glen Urquhart hitman Connor Golabek will miss their opening friendly at Newtonmore because he will be watching the Scottish Cup Final on TV.

‘Connor is Hibs daft’

Connor, who recently ran seven marathons in seven days to raise funds for Highland Hospice, is an ardent Hibs fan and wants to cheer on his team.

Co-manager Eddie Tembo said: “We know Connor is Hibs-daft and the final is the one thing that could drag him away from facing Newtonmore.”

Andy Corrigan is offshore and Michael Brady is unavailable but Glen promote youngsters Ryan Porter,Josh Macdonald-Haig and Jamie Maclennan to their first team squad this season.

Newtonmore have signed 18-year-old Boleskine attacker or midfielder Duncan Maclennan, cousin of the Camanachd Cup holders’ former goalgrabber Ewen Fraser, and he will face Glen along with recent recruit Max Campbell from Lochaber.

Premiership champions Kingussie dust off the cobwebs against Fort William at The Dell and will be without Ryan MacWilliam this season due to a job change.

Cousins Thomas and Ryan Borthwick strengthen the squad with Rory MacEachan as the new skipper. Fort include 17-year-olds Johnny Foster and Hamish Shaw, who will figure significantly this season.

Skye make their first visit to Reraig Park, new home of neighbours Kinlochshiel, with Jordan Murchison fully recovered from injury and the islanders’ new skipper. Keith MacRae is fit again for Shiel, who include teenagers Arran Jack and Archie MacRae.

Kilmallie, with Martin Stewart stepping aside from playing to focus on managing, make the short trip to Ballachulish. The Premiership side have lost former international Liam MacDonald but have several players back who had been ruled out last year.