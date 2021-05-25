Boxing: Moray’s Fraser Wilkinson aiming high after turning professional

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Moray light-middleweight Fraser Wilkinson is raring to go after being granted his professional licence by the British Boxing Board of Control.

The 20-year-old, who came through at Elgin Boxing Club, has signed on with Glasgow-based promotions and management company Kynoch Boxing.

He is part of a wider intake which includes Arbroath light-welterweight Haydn Hill and Larkhall welterweight Beth Arthur, as well as Glasgow welterweight duo Elliot O’Donnell and Liam Philip.

The deal means Wilkinson will now be a stablemate of Aberdeen’s Dean Sutherland, Macduff’s Billy Stuart and Jake MacDonald of Inverness.

Delighted to welcome x5 new boxers to our stable following successful meetings with the BBBofC today 🥊🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿@SamKynoch #kynochboxing #proboxing #team pic.twitter.com/oG32YaDJhP — Kynoch Boxing (@KynochBoxing) May 18, 2021

Wilkinson hopes to get his pro career up and running as soon as possible, saying: “I’m moving up two weight classes, from lightweight to light-middleweight, to produce a much stronger version of myself.

“I’m hopefully going to have my debut before the summer is over. It could be anywhere, from Glasgow to Dundee to Aberdeen.

“Wherever it is, I hope to take a bit of Elgin on the road with me.”

‘Loyalty is key’

The youngster will figuratively be doing just that — he has asked his amateur coach, Elgin BC’s Paul “Ratch” Gordon, to acquire his pro coaching licence so he can continue to be in his corner in the paid ranks.

“Loyalty goes a long way in this game. (Ratch) is someone who shaped me into the boxer I am now from the age of 10. I don’t think anyone else has the right to be in my corner,” Wilkinson said.

“So I’d like to thank Ratch, (coach) Iain Goldie and every single person at Elgin BC who has chosen to support me on my journey. It is physically impossible without them.”

© Supplied

Likewise, Wilkinson hopes his move into the pro game will serve as inspiration to other young boxers throughout the region.

“I’ll have the people of Moray in my corner (as a pro),” added Wilkinson. “But I also want to go and show the young people of Moray that you can come from a small town, have a dream and achieve everything you set out to.”

Town Hall meeting

To that end, the former Scotland amateur revealed he has already harboured thoughts of headlining a show in Elgin at some point in the future.

Wilkinson’s fellow Moray pro, lightweight Andrew Smart, headlined the first pro boxing event in Elgin for 80 years in 2019.

“Me and my manager have already thrown a show in Elgin into the mix during talks,” Wilkinson added.

“I’d love nothing more to bring my fans and followers to Elgin Town Hall. And having Andrew on the card would be even better!”

Full-time aspirations

Long-term, Wilkinson is daring to dream of a British title shot.

It’s one thing at a time, though, and the southpaw will continue to stay at home in Forres as he works towards his desire of full-time fighting.

Wilkinson added: “My goals are to box full-time, have my name in there for big fights and, one day, contend for a British title.

“There’s a lot of work to be done before I step into the ring for my professional debut, but I’m excited to show everyone a new and improved ‘Wilko’.

“I’m young enough and have the time on my side to achieve anything in boxing.”

Read more boxing: