Shinty: Oban to host 2021 Camanachd Cup final

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Oban has been chosen as the new venue for the 2021 Camanachd Cup final.

The Camanachd Association has revealed the locations for the next three finals, with Kingussie now slated to host the 2022 event after deferring this year. The 2023 final will be staged at Bught Park in Inverness.

Camanachd Association president Steven MacKenzie said in a statement: “I am delighted to announce the location of the 2021 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final as Oban.

“We have significant support locally from Argyll and Bute and some incredible people that make Oban a great destination for our final, not to mention it is a traditional heartland and the perfect location to manage an event of this importance.”

It was confirmed earlier this month Kingussie had made the decision not to host this year’s final on September 18 as scheduled.

The club had arranged an accompanying music event, named ‘Final Fling’, featuring Peat and Diesel, Manran and Keir Gibson.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

But it was the scale of this event — almost 1,000 tickets had already been sold — that prompted Kingussie to defer the Dell’s hosting duties until 2022.

Mackenzie’s statement added: “The size and scale of a planned music festival set up to complement the shinty spectacle was simply not feasible under current government event guidance.

“As a result, it was agreed to defer the event until 2022, where both events are hoped to take place.”

Anyone who has purchased an online ticket for the Kingussie final will have an opportunity to get a refund or to have their ticket continued to 2022.

Return to action imminent

Competitive shinty gets back under way on June 5, with a spate of friendlies scheduled for this weekend.

Kingussie host Kinlochshiel at the Dell on Saturday with the away side urging fans not to travel to the game.

The club said in a statement: “Kingussie have indicated that access will be limited to only those lined on our Covid-19 attendance register, which has to be provided well in advance of anyone arriving at the pitch.

UPDATE – Kingussie V Kinlochshiel 1st Team Friendly, Saturday 29th May 2021. We do ask for your patience please. pic.twitter.com/JuRSsqpcDa — Kinlochshiel Shinty (@KinlochshielSC) May 28, 2021

“Names on the register will be limited to players and those coaches and volunteers who have specific pitch-side jobs.

“If you do not fit into these categories, please do not travel. You will not get access to the game.

“Please be patient, spectators will be allowed again if we all respect the rules.”