Shinty: Kyles Athletic appoint 2019 Camanachd Cup final referee as new manager

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Robert Baxter, who refereed the 2019 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final, is the surprise choice as new manager of Kyles Athletic.

Baxter, a former Kyles player whose father played in their great 1970s team, set aside whistling duties after 16 years to focus on succeeding Duncan Kerr in charge of the Premiership outfit.

“The opportunity to manage Kyles might not come round again for me,” he revealed after Saturday’s 4-0 friendly win at Bute.

“Kyles means so much to me – my father and I played in their Sutherland Cup winning team in 1987 – that it was a no-brainer to take the job. I’ll be giving younger lads their chance and the regional league setup is ideal for that.

“Club legend Barney Crawford has agreed to be my assistant, which is invaluable. It’s my intention to return to refereeing at some stage.”

Baxter made history in 2019 when he was the first whistler to abandon a Camanachd Cup final in monsoon conditions at Fort William, and he was in charge the following week as Newtonmore beat Oban Camanachd to retain the trophy.

Kyles secretary Mick Atkinson said: “We’re delighted to fill the vacancy and will review the position at the end of the season.”

Scott Macdonald hit a double with Cairn Limbert and Calum Miller also on target against Bute to set up new boss Baxter for this weekend’s league opener at Oban Celtic.

Skye boss encouraged after Lovat victory

Skye claimed a Premiership scalp when Ian MacLellan’s late strike gave them a 1-0 win over Lovat at Portree.

“It was a brilliant, end to end affair,” said islanders’ manager Kenny Macleod.

“Both sides had plenty of chances with our keeper Ryan Morrison making a couple of blinding saves from Greg Matheson.

“The performance was extremely encouraging and we’ll be looking to kick on from here.”

Strathglass end wait for Macdonald Cup

Strathglass won the Macdonald Cup for the first time in 11 years when they defeated Glen Urquhart 4-2 at Cannich in the latest chapter of the oldest fixture in shinty.

James MacPherson gave Glen an interval lead but Scott Douglas levelled then Henry Jones put Strath ahead in 70 minutes only for Josh Macdonald-Haig to equalise nine minutes later.

Jones completed his hat trick with strikes in the 88th and 89th minutes to clinch the man of the match award and spark home celebrations.

Manager Allan Macleod said: “It gives us a lot of heart as we have a young team this year, with experienced campaigners Donald Fraser, Darren Reid and George Phimister stepping down to the second team.

“Josh Fraser was superb at full back as were our 17 year old wing backs Innes Wood and Ally Maclean.”

Glen second team retained the Ali Ban Cup after a 3-3 draw while in the women’s match, Strath were 3-0 victors.

Michael Russell hit a double in Newtonmore’s 3-0 win over Caberfeidh but came off with a groin injury which makes him a doubt for Saturday’s league trip to Beauly.

Max Campbell, the teenage recruit from Lochaber, was also on target and manager Orston Gardner said: “Max will be in our starting lineup — he’s an out and out finisher.”

Lochaber’s home game with Inverness was called off because a couple of their players had been in contacted with players from Fort William and Kilmallie who have tested positive for coronavirus.

“Our lads have tested negative but are self-isolating as a precaution,” said new manager Danny Delaney.