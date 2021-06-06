Shinty: Promising signs for Beauly despite opening day defeat to Newtonmore

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

David Maclean has high hopes for new club Beauly and former side Newtonmore after their first league game clash in 26 years.

The Green and Whites have never been in the Premiership and their inexperienced line-up is boosted by Maclean’s return after winning four Camanachd Cup medals with Newtonmore.

Max Campbell, the teenage recruit from Lochaber, fired the game’s only goal in 33 minutes to give Newtonmore the points.

Maclean said: “Both teams can take encouragement from a good game.

“We’ve decent players but quite young and they stood up remarkably well to facing Newtonmore for the first time. Our defence was extremely solid and we look very promising as a side.

“It was my first sight of Max Campbell and he’s certainly got something about him. He took his goal well and looks a good asset.

“Newtonmore have lost a few players but they still have some top performers and they’ll feel their performance is something to build on.”

Beauly’s new management duo Niall Maclennan and Gregor McCormack will be boosted by the form of keeper Murray Mackay, half back Colin Macdonald and Angus Renwick plus the showing of youngsters Farquhar Macrae and Finlay Maclennan.

Craig Morrison and his cousin Kevin Bartlett grabbed all six goals for Caberfeidh as they got off to a flyer with a 6-2 win over Strathglass in Cannich.

Bartlett thumped two goals in the first 10 minutes and although Penri Jones pulled one back, Craig, the Premiership top scorer in 2019 which earned him an international debut, made it 3-1 at half time then added three more after the interval with Jones grabbing his second in 88 minutes.

Cabers manager Jodi Gorski said: “Kevin’s claiming a hat trick as his shot flew in off Craig’s stick but we’re just happy at managing our second game in 18 months. I was particularly impressed by wing centres Russell Mackenzie and Fraser Macdonald.”

Premiership champions Kingussie trailed to a 56th minute Fraser Heath strike for Lovat at The Dell until turning things round with a late one-two.

Ruaridh Anderson levelled in 71 minutes and Alexander Michie slotted home a penalty five minutes later for the winner.

Skye held Kinlochshiel to a goalless draw at Portree despite losing Alastair Macleod (groin) and Will Cowie (knee) to first half injuries.

The home back four of John Gillies, Martin Pringle, James Morrison and William MacKinnon was impressive in holding the Premiership attack at bay. Skye manager Kenny Macleod said: “Shiel had the bulk of pressure but we actually had the bulk of chances.”

Another goalless affair saw Oban Camanachd held at Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Inverary hit the goal trail

But there was no shortage of goals in Fife as Inveraray’s Coll Mackay scored the first goal of the new season in the opening minute at Aberdour. Fraser Watt added a double either side of a Ruaridh Reid strike for the home side before Lewis MacNicol made it 4-1 at the interval.

Mackay and MacNicol scored again as the Argyll men ran out 6-1 victors.

Kyles Athletic gained their first competitive win under new manager Robert Baxter when they beat Oban Celtic 4-0 at Mossfield with a double for Roddy Macdonald and strikes from Colin MacDonald and Ross Macrae.

Nicholson moves to Glengarry

Former international forward Shaun Nicholson has quit Lochaber and joined Glengarry.

Nicholson, who missed the 2019 season recovering from knee surgery, had been over a decade with the Spean Bridge club but he has opted to drop down a level and he grabbed a double on his debut in Glen’s 5-1 win over Skye colts at Invergarrry.

He said: “I live in Fort Augustus and my increased work commitments made the travel to training at Spean Bridge just too difficult.

“I’ve started my own joinery business and I’m also launching another one manufacturing pods. Glengarry is much closer for me and they’re a very friendly club with a lot going for them.

“It was nice to get goals on my first start and I really think this team could be promotion candidates next season with a chance to reach the National Division for the first time.”

He added: “I’m also going to be coaching kids at the club.”

Raymond Robertson hit a hat trick for the Craigard Park outfit, who are delighted at Nicholson’s acquisition.

Robert Shields fired a double for Strathspey as they opened with a 4-2 away win against Inverness colts.

This weekend’s results

Mowi Senior League A – Fort William P-P Kinlochshiel, Glenurquhart P-P Lochaber, Skye P-P Kilmallie, Skye 0-0 Kinlochshiel.

Mowi Senior League B – Beauly 0-1 Newtonmore, Kingussie 2-1 Lovat, Strathglass 2-6 Caberfeidh.

Mowi Senior League C – Aberdour 1-6 Inveraray, Glasgow Mid Argyll 0-0 Oban Camanachd, Oban Celtic 0-4 Kyles Athletic.

Mowi North League A – Glengarry 5-1 Skye, Kinlochshiel 2 P-P Fort William 2.

Mowi North League B – Caberfeidh 1-2 Inverness, Lovat 0-5 Kingussie, Newtonmore 5-2 Glenurquhart.

Mowi North League C – Aberdeen University P-P Beauly, Inverness 2-4 Strathspey, Lewis P-P Boleskine.

Mowi South League A – Inveraray 3-3 Ballachulish, Lochside Rovers 1-1 Bute, Taynuilt 1-4 Col Glen.

Mowi South League B – Bute P-P Glasgow Mid Argyll, Tayforth 5-1 Kyles Athletic.

Mowi Central League – Ardnamurchan 1-4 Glenorchy, Kilmallie P-P Oban Celtic, Lochaber P-P Kilmory.