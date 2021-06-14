Gordonians continue to set the pace after defeating Huntly in Castle Park thriller

Gordonians remain in joint top position of the NE Championship with Freuchie after holding off the challenge of Huntly at Castle Park in a tense, thrilling finish.

In a low scoring game in which the bowlers held sway, Gordonians looked to have lost their 100% record after being dismissed for 142 in the 38th over, only to defy the odds by bowling out the home side for 122 in the 39th over.

Significantly, the Countesswells top scorer was Mr Extras with 23, topping the 19 runs scored by three Gordonians batsmen Himanshu Saraswat, Phasant Wig and Pranau Saravanan, athough it was opener Aman Arora who caught the early eye before unluckily given out leg before when on 13.

But the unluckiest player of the day was Huntly all-rounder Jordan Squire who took four wickets 28 before going on to hold the home innings together with a superb unbeaten 65.

The talented left-hander certainly did not deserve to be on the losing side

“It was a great, but tense game. We are working well as a team,” said Mayank Bandari, the Gordonians captain.

His opposite number Jack Mitchell agreed and said: “They made it very hard for us when we batted. They are a good team.”

In the other local derby at People’s Park, Stoneywood-Dyce looked to have the beating of city rivals Aberdeenshire having reduced them to 70 for seven when chasing 142 but Finlay Anderson’s unbeaten 40 took the Mannofield side to a three wicket win.

Mark Lambley top scored for the home side with a solid 50.

Stand-in captain for Shire, Lewis Munro starred with the ball, capturing five wickets for 16 runs.

“It was a disappointing outcome and should have been our first win,” said Andrew Rayner, the Stoneywood- Dyce captain.

In the NE Grades, Cults are the only team in the top division with a 100% record after Bon Accord beat Aberdeen Grammar. Cults kept up the pressure with a narrow 14-run against Crescent.

This weekend’s results…

NORTH EAST SCOTLAND CRICKET GRADES

GRADE 1

Culter Curry Bon Accord 229 for 6 (30 points) (N Mirza 66, S Ahmed 48) AGSFPs 138 (13 points) (R Swiergon 81no, S Raja 2-7, N Mirza 2-15)

Gordonians 155 for 9 (11 points) (J Shaikh 55, S Raju 3-22, B Jacob 2-23) Grampian 157 for 3 (30 points) (J Varghese 49no, R Joseph 48no, M Suthanthiran 2-16)

Knight Riders 184 for 7 (30 points) ( S Kumarasamy 46, V Amirtharaj 40, G Coutts 2-31, L Bain 2-33) Inverurie Don Valley 110 (12 points) (V Amirtharaj 3-30, S Palaniappan 2-17)

Siyapa 132 (16 points) (U Ghafoor 45no, M Thapa 3-8) Master Blasters Aberdeen 134 for 9 (30 points) (C Aggarwal 29, T Khan 2-22, A Yousuf 2-23)

infquick,com Cults 117 (30 points) (A Ajazi 22, A Toor 5-25, V Khanna 2-18) Crescent 103 (15 points) (K Reddy 36, A Shehman 6-17, A Ajazi 2-23)

GRADE 2

2nd AGSFPs 115 (7 points) (T Murray 33, A MacDonald 25, P O’Neill 5-16, C Souter 2-31) Fraserburgh 116 for 1 (30 points) (P O’Neill 53no, M Watson 24no)

2nd Knight Riders 123 (10 points) (B Selvaraj 20, L Randall 3-13, R McKenzie 3-21) Portcullis 124 for 4 (30 points) (K Vijayakrishnan 33no, R McKenzie 23no, A Waqar 3-23)

Mannofield 247 for 3 (30 points) (J Dickinson 115no, S Nanthakumaran 60no) Quilter Cheviot Ellon Gordon 189 (13 points) (B Veldsman 61, R Greenfield 41, M Saraswat 4-19, A Cummings 4-41)

Methlick (30 points) Stoneywood Dyce (0 points) Scratched

GRADE 3

2nd Gordonians 149 (9 points) (R Davis 39, A Hounsome 37) Huntly 150 for 1 (30 points) (R Mann 64no, A Petrie 34)

2nd Grampian 173 for 9 (30 points) (R Thalakkottu 45, M Baldry 6-37, J Thomas 2-46) Crathie 148 (17 points) (F MacLeod 36, F Thomas 4-26, A Nimmy 3-29)

Banchory 202 for 5 (30 points) (S Rotheram 61, J Crawley 57no, N King 2-44, C Hinchcliffe 2-49) Stonehaven Thistle 111 (10 points) (D Brown 3-19, M Herbert 2-8)

2nd Methlick 83 (5 points) (D Reeve 48, M Witz 3-4, K MIlne 3-11) Dunecht 84 for 2 (30 points) (M Witz 68no)

SPCU BREEDON NORTH EAST CHAMPIONSHIP

Gordonians 142 (25 points) (J Squire 4-26, B Newlands 3-17) Huntly 122 (9 points) (J Squire 65no, A Ahmad 3-16, P Srinivasan 2-15)

Dundee HSFP 95 (3 points) Perth Doocot 96 for 4 (25 points)

Strathmore 212 for 8 (25 points) (H Kiyani 67no, S Ejaz 35, S Ameed 3-63, S Shafi 2-29) Kinloch 83 (5 points) (S Ejaz 5-21, L Sweeney 3-14)

Freuchie 202 for 7 (25 points) (R Wright 51no, I Stonebridge 45) Falkland 154 (8 points)

Stoneywood Dyce 2nd XI 142 (7 points) (M Lambley 50, L Munro 5-15, F Anderson 2-10) Aberdeenshire 144 for 7 (25 points) (F Anderson 40no, M Louw 4-23, S Palaninathan 2-22)

EASTERN PREMIER LEAGUE

Grange 346 for 8 (10 points) (T Sole 130no, T Mackintosh 65, N Ninan 3-50, D Kidd 2-85) Stoneywood Dyce 99 (0 points) (A Maclaren 28no, G Goudie 5-27, C Peet 2-10)