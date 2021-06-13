Shinty: Sixteen-year-old scores hat-trick in dream debut for Kingussie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sixteen-year-old schoolboy Iain Fraser scored a hat trick on his first appearance for Kingussie as his dream debut turned into a nightmare for Caberfeidh in their biggest home defeat in over 20 years.

The Premiership champions were six up by half time and cruised to a 13-0 Mowi League A win at Strathpeffer.

Manager John Gibson said: “Young Iain is a good finisher who hits the ball well from either side and showed he has a bright future. His dad, WJ Fraser, was goalkeeper in our 2000 Camanachd Cup success.

“Dylan Borthwick, 20, also made his senior debut and grabbed two goals in a display which showed our strength in depth as we had Fraser Munro, James Hutchinson, Rory MacEachan, Lee Bain and Roddy Young out injured. They’ll all be back in the next two to four weeks.

“Cabers clearly missed key men Blair Morrison, Kevin Bartlett and Ally MacLennan but we finally found our finishing touch which had been missing.”

© Neil G Paterson

Established attackers James Falconer and Savio Genini fired four goals apiece in Kings’ romp.

Cabers manager Jordi Gorski said: “We made too many mistakes and the players could not carry out simple instructions.

“We need to learn from this to get to where we want to be. Kingussie were a treat to watch apart from us being on the receiving end.”

In a similarly one-sided affair, Oban Camanachd were 13-0 winners in their first ever meeting with Aberdour.

Oban boss Steven Sloss said: “It was shooting practice, they weren’t in our class. We need stiffer tests for the cup ties ahead.”

Daniel MacVicar led the Mossfield spree with four goals, Conor Howe hit a hat-trick, while Daniel Madej struck twice with one each for Daniel MacCuish, Scott Macmillan, Lewis Buchanan and Daniel Sloss.

When Ruaridh Graham gave visitors Strathglass an interval lead, a League B shock beckoned but Newtonmore hit five second half goals with Steven MacDonald’s penalty equaliser followed by strikes from Iain Robinson, Michael Russell, Drew Macdonald and Max Campbell.

© Neil G Paterson

More manager Orston Gardner said: “Rory Kennedy went off with a hip injury but we’re hopeful he might make Wednesday’s home MacTavish Cup tie with Inverness.”

In the same division, Ross Forbes fired a double in the first 20 minutes to put Beauly in charge in their derby duel at Kiltarlity, but Fraser Health netted in 70 and 80 minutes to level before Lewis Tawse thumped Lovat’s 92nd minute winner.

“Our encouraging performance showed we can compete with Premiership sides,” said Beauly co-boss Gregor McCormack, whose 17-year-old son Ewen and 16-year-old Finlay Maclennan shone against the Camanachd Cup holders.

Jordan Fraser gave Kinlochshiel an interval lead at Reraig Park and a Duncan Matheson double made it 3-0 before Glen Urquhart pulled one back through Jed Stoddart.

Ross MacRae’s double and one from Innes Macdonald gave Kyles Athletic a 3-2 home League C win over Glasgow Mid Argyll, for whom ex-Kinlochshiel man Oliver MacRae struck twice.

In the North League, Glengarry were 3-0 winners at Fort William with Nick Dalgety, Ray Robertson and new recruit Shaun Nicolson on target while Ian MacLellan hit a hat trick in Skye colts’ 7-4 home win over Lochcarron.

This weekend’s results…

Mowi Senior League A – Kilmallie P-P Fort William, Kinlochshiel 3-1 Glenurquhart, Lochaber P-P Skye.

Mowi Senior League B – Caberfeidh 0–13 Kingussie, Lovat 3-2 Beauly, Newtonmore 5-1 Strathglass.

Mowi Senior League C – Inveraray P-P Oban Celtic, Kyles Athletic 3-2 Glasgow Mid Argyll, Oban Camanachd 13–0 Aberdour.

Mowi North League A – Fort William 0-3 Glengarry, Skye 7-4 Lochcarron.

Mowi North League B – Glenurquhart 0-2 Lovat, Inverness 2-3 Newtonmore, Kingussie 6-1 Caberfeidh.

Mowi North League C – Beauly 2 P-P Lewis, Beauly 10-0 Inverness, Boleskine P-P Strathspey, Strathglass 4-1 Aberdeen University.

Mowi South League A – Ballachulish 1-2 Lochside Rovers, Bute 1 P-P Taynuilt, Col Glen 3-2 Inveraray.

Mowi South League B – Aberdour 0-7 Bute, Glasgow Mid Argyll 2-0 Kyles Athletic.

Mowi Central League – Ardnamurchan P-P Kilmallie 2, Kilmory P-P Glenorchy, Oban Celtic 4-6 Lochaber.