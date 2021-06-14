Thursday, June 17th 2021 Show Links
Aberdeen’s David Florence claims silver in the Canoe Slalom World Cup in Prague

By Danny Law
June 14, 2021, 6:00 am
David Florence in action.
David Florence in action.

Aberdeen’s David Florence finished second in the men’s C1 at the ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup in Prague.

The triple Olympic silver medallist, who is a reserve for the upcoming Games in Tokyo, set a time of 97.44 and was only 0.24 seconds behind Czech winner Lukas Rohan.

He said: “It feels really, really good, to be honest. It has been a strange time with Covid and it was tough missing out on the Olympic place.

“But it’s just really good to be back paddling how I feel I’m capable of and to get on the podium in second – pretty close to the gold – I’m so happy with it, delighted.”

The 38-year-old Scotsman only snuck into the final in the last qualifying spot and added: “I thought I was really lucky to get into the final – sometimes it goes your way.

“I actually thought I was going to beat the Czech guy Rohan but he just pipped me at the line.

“After that we were so close, I thought everyone was going to go just in front of us or just behind us and luckily for me it was the latter.”

Another British team stalwart, Fiona Pennie, 38, blitzed her way through the Extreme Slalom – which will be introduced to the Olympics at Paris 2024 – only to narrowly miss out on the win in the final to Austrian Corinna Kuhnle.

 

 

