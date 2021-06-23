Shinty: Derby matches postponed due to coronavirus-related issues

Two of Saturday’s major Mowi League derby matches have been postponed due to coronavirus issues.

The Kingussie-Newtonmore League A fixture at The Dell, with the Premiership champions at home to the Camanachd Cup holders, is off due to a Newtonmore player testing positive for Covid-19.

Similarly, another player testing positive has led to the cancellation of Oban Camanachd against Oban Celtic at Mossfield Park.

Kingussie are particularly disappointed as the Scottish Government’s relaxing of spectator restrictions had led to them starting ticket sales for the derby duel.

This will be their second successive idle weekend after Kilmallie called off last Saturday.

Newtonmore manager Orston Gardner said: “One of our players has returned a positive test and as a result five more players have begun voluntary self-isolation.

“The Association rules call for a postponement in the event of a positive test so there’s no option.”

The Camanachd Association would like to request that everyone is as vigilant as possible in protecting our communities. We will, of course, work with any club who is experiencing outbreaks to assist them to the best of our ability. — Shinty (@camanachd) June 23, 2021

Oban Celtic have one player tested positive, a couple more awaiting test results and several players self-isolating.

Oban Camanachd manager Stephen Sloss said: “There is an outbreak in the town and we cancelled training last week to try to keep our players safe.

“The virus, however, now seems to be in the Celtic camp and we’ll have a free weekend when we’d much prefer some match practice.”

Lochaber have called off Saturday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup first round tie at Inveraray as they have players self-isolating.