Shinty: Stoddart seizes chance as Glen Urquhart progresses in Camanachd Cup

Jed Stoddart took his chance in his first team recall to blast Glen Urquhart in to a home second round Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup tie against Premiership side Kinlochshiel on July 17.

The 21-year-old fired the clincher on the hour mark to give Glen, finalists seven years ago, a 2-0 first round win over Strathglass at Drumnadrochit – avenging a 3-0 defeat to the Cannich men in their Macdonald Cup clash last month.

Co-manager Eddie Tembo said: “Jed has been a fringe player for us. He always had a very good touch but perhaps lacked hunger.

“But I saw him play for the second team against Inverness last week and he was impressive. That earned him his chance in the Camanachd Cup and he certainly took it.

“Jed was always a threat and also defended from the front. If he keeps this up then he’ll make himself a first team regular.”

© Neil G Paterson

Glen’s 23rd minute opener came from David MacLennan, a veteran who has been finding the net for the second team.“Whenever we call David into the senior side, he gives 100 per cent, and younger players take their cue from him,” said Tembo.

“We produced an encouraging all-round performance and should have scored more goals.

“Conor Golabek ran the show from half-forward and he and Andy Corrigan injected pace while Fergus Robertson also shone as we bossed the midfield.”

Strath boss Allan MacLeod was hit by call-offs and unable to field the line-up which succeeded against Glen last time.

The Loch Ness outfit now face Kinlochshiel and Tembo said: “We lost 3-1 at Kinlochshiel a couple of weeks ago. But we had no substitutes that day and we’ve now a much stronger side.

“With home advantage, we certainly feel the tie is winnable and a quarter-final place isn’t beyond us.”

© Neil G Paterson

Covid-19 cases led to the other Camanachd Cup ties being postponed, which creates a headache trying to reschedule them before the next round date.

All but one senior league games were also called off due to the virus.

The exception was in Fife where Aberdour, making their first appearance of the season, slumped to an 8-0 defeat from visitors Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Former Oban Celtic man Ally MacKerracher hit his first hat trick for his new club with Oliver MacRae, returning from Kinlochshiel, grabbing a double.

Craig Anderson also hit two goals with James Macleod firing home the final goal.

Brodie MacBain hit a hat trick as Newtonmore colts beat Strathspey 9-0 in their Strathdearn Cup first round clash at The Eilean.

In the North Leagues, David Langan helped himself to five goals in Lochaber’s 7-2 win over Ardnamurchan at Spean Bridge while Martin Dallas struck twice in Kingussie colts’ 4-1 win over Glen Urquhart seconds.