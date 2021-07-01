All-ticket for first senior shinty match at The Dell in more than a year

Kingussie will welcome an all-ticket attendance to their Cottages.com MacTavish Cup first round tie against Skye on Saturday for the first senior match at The Dell in 15 months.

The Premiership champions have set up online ticket sales, with a deadline of this evening (Friday).

Club president Russell Jones said: “Admission is by ticket only and we’ve worked extremely hard behind the scenes to get the technology and procedures in place to allow fans back.

“It’s been a learning curve, but it looks as if we’ll be able to do this at every home game from now on.

“We’ve sold tickets through the Eventbrite website, which means we get details of each spectator for Track and Trace purposes, no money is taken at the gate and The Dell is zoned so that tickets will be for particular parts of the ground.

“Sales have been going very well with supporters very keen to return. The game is a big part of many people’s lives and they’re desperate to see some action again.”

There is even part of The Dell zoned for Skye supporters who buy tickets. Other clubs are investigating being able to eventually emulate Kingussie’s online ticketing innovation.

Lewis Clark is an injury doubt for Fort William’s home MacTavish Cup derby tie with Kilmallie, who finally get their season under way. But Lovat’s home tie with Glen Urquhart is off as the Drumnadrochit club report two members have tested positive and president Garry Mackintosh said: “All training and matches are postponed up to and including July 10.”

Lochaber will play their first game of the season when they welcome holders Newtonmore to Spean Bridge in the Artemis Macaulay Cup first round.

New manager Danny Delaney said: “Our Covid tests returned negative and we’re raring to go. Martin Johnston is unavailable as his wife is having a baby but Calum Macdonald, from Roy Bridge, has signed for us after two years out.

“Calum’s a big, strong defender who’ll certainly be an asset to us.”

Internationalist Steven Macdonald begins a two-game suspension for Newtonmore, who include teenager Max Campbell who has scored several goals since transferring from Lochaber.

Oban Celtic’s Macaulay tie against Ballachulish at noon has been postponed due to Covid. Bute’s trip to Oban Camanachd does go ahead.

Caberfeidh have opted to take two weeks off in a Covid-prevention move so their league fixture at Beauly is postponed. Aberdour, who shipped eight goals to Glasgow Mid Argyll last weekend, host Kyles Athletic who are fancied for the points while Ally McKerracher bids to keep up his Mid Argyll scoring burst at home to Inveraray.

Lochside Rovers brought the HIS Sutherland Cup, the national junior trophy, back to Oban in 2019 for the first time in 20 years and they open their defence at home to Lochaber.