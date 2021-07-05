Shinty: Thomas Borthwick marks comeback in style for Kingussie

Thomas Borthwick fired his first competitive goals for four years to help Kingussie in to this week’s Cottages.Com MacTavish Cup quarter-final ballot.

Borthwick, who lost his appetite for the game for a while, grabbed a double in a 4-0 first round win over Skye before an all-ticket crowd at The Dell.

Kings manager John Gibson said: “Thomas has put in a great deal of hard work and now looks extremely fit, which is really encouraging.

“His first goal came from a set-piece move we’d been practising, and his second was a really good solo effort bursting forward from midfield to finish well.

“It looks like he can make a significant contribution in his comeback season.”

Gibson, however, pinpointed Alexander Michie, in his new role at centre-half, as the best home player.

He said: “Alexander was exceptional, while Calum Grant was very good.

“We were a bit rusty after two weeks off, but came on to a fine performance.

“Skye keeper Ryan Morrison pulled off some outstanding saves and his team played well. They’re a decent side who’ll stretch a few teams.”

Savio Genini opened the scoring in 31 minutes with Borthwick striking three minutes later. James Falconer slammed Kingussie’s third ten minutes from time, with Borthwick adding another five minutes later.

Gibson is pleased with his team’s runout as they face great rivals Newtonmore at The Eilan in the Macaulay Cup next week, followed on July 17 by the same opponents at the same venue in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup.

He said: “We’ll benefit from the 90 minutes for the big double-header. All our players have now had their first Covid-19 vaccine and some have had their second, so we’re in good shape going forward.”

Lochaber, who have yet to taste first team action this season, could not raise a team and Newtonmore were given a walkover into the Artemis Macaulay Cup second round.

The scrapping of the fixture means that Newtonmore internationalist Steven Macdonald has yet to begin his two-game suspension and, unless they can fix up a midweek match, he will miss both ties against Kingussie, a major loss.

Clubs get to grips with ticketing

Kingussie president Russell Jones said: “Our online ticketing system worked a treat with 138 spectators providing our first income in 15 months. Fans’ feedback is that being allocated different zones made them feel safe.”

Fort William allowed supporters to pay at the gate for their MacTavish Cup home tie with Kilmallie. Victor Smith praised his co-manager Addie Robertson, the club’s Covid officer, for making this possible.

Smith said: “Each spectator had a designated space to stay in and at the end a steward led them, in turn, from each area to the exit. It worked well and we’re grateful to Addie, who put in a power of work to allow our fans to watch us after so long.”

Fort thumped neighbours Kilmallie 6-1 in a keenly-contested derby, and Smith said: “The whole team was fantastic and their attitude was superb.”

Skipper Arran MacPhee and 19-year-old Lachie Shaw, who has been in the side since he was 16, helped each other to first half doubles, with Alexander Macmillan netting for a 5-1 interval lead while Ryan Stewart grabbed a screamer for the visitors. Lewis Morrison fired the only second half goal in 71 minutes.

Beauly will visit the Scots Regiment in the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup second round on July 24 after an 8-1 win over Strathspey at Grantown in which Sean Stewart hit a hat trick.

Lewis Buchanan helped himself to four goals for holders Lochside Rovers in their 5-1 win over Lochaber at Oban. Rovers will now be at home to Fort William, who beat Kilmallie 3-1 with 15-year-old Cameron Stephen and 14-year-old Rhys Kennedy on target for Fort.

Neil Robertson’s late winner gave Glasgow Mid Argyll a 2-1 home win over Bute to earn a home tie against Kyles or Glenorchy. Boleskine failed to raise a team, giving Caberfeidh a walkover and they are now at home to Aberdeen University.

In the only Mowi Senior League match, Oban Camanachd won 4-0 at Inveraray, with a Daniel MacVicar double.