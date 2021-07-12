Shinty: Kilmallie setback as Calum MacDougall to miss rest of season

Kilmallie attacker Calum MacDougall will not play again this season after an MRI scan diagnosed cruciate ligament damage.

Player-manager Martin Stewart revealed: “Calum is to undergo knee surgery and will be out of the game for nine to 12 months.

“It’s a major blow for us as he’s a really cracking player and it makes it all the more important that we now add to our squad.”

Stewart, however, was greatly encouraged by the Caol club’s display in a 4-2 Mowi Senior League defeat to Kinlochshiel at Balmacara.

“That was a massive step forward from the previous game and if we work on our forward play then we can have a good campaign,” he said.

But Steven Stewart picked up the season’s first red card ten minutes from time when the former Fort William defender was sent off for a late stick swing at Shiel’s Donald Nixon.

© Neil G Paterson

Daniel Stewart gave Kilmallie an early lead but Michael Rodger’s own goal made it 1-1 at half time before Rodger found the home net to restore his side’s lead.

Skipper Keith MacRae levelled and the teams were tied until 19 minutes from time when Jordan Fraser struck for Shiel before MacRae’s second clinched the points for the Wester Ross men.

Thomas Borthwick, Kingussie’s comeback man, has his knee in a brace after being injured in their 3-1 win at Newtonmore which booked their ticket to the Artemis Macaulay Cup semi finals.

“We won’t know the extent of the injury until next week, but Thomas will be sidelined for a number of weeks, which is disappointing as he’s been playing so well,” said manager John Gibson.

© Neil G Paterson

“Fit-again Fraser Munro came on as substitute for Thomas and played for an hour and impressed. We’re happy to be through but it was a jittery, nervy affair and we dropped a level from recent form.”

Newtonmore boss Orston Gardner said: “It was a proper cup tie and I was delighted for four teenagers playing in a Badenoch derby for the first time. Declan Brannan, Max Campbell, Struan Ross and Arran MacBain all acquitted themselves well.”

A superb James Falconer strike gave Kings an interval lead which Roddy Young doubled before Iain Robinson pulled one back. It was not until the 90th minute that Dylan Borthwick fired the clincher.

Kyles Athletic are also through to the last four. A Robbie Macleod double and a Colin MacDonald finish put them three up only for Craig Anderson and Matt Young to net for visitors Glasgow Mid Argyll, who could not force an equaliser.

In the delayed first round ties, Conor Howe hit a double with Daniel MacVicar and Ross Campbell also on target in Oban Camanachd’s 4-0 home win over Bute following Oban Celtic’s 6-0 romp against Ballachulish with a hat trick for Duncan Macdonald, two for Lennon Campbell and Ewen Campbell completing the spree.

Beauly thumped visitors Inverness 9-0 in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup first round to earn a second round trip to Caberfeidh this weekend.

Robbie Brindle grabbed a hat trick, Sean Stewart a double and there were goals from Finlay Maclennan, Euan McCormick, Conor Ross and ‘Stork’ Maclennan.

Lochaber scratched from their tie at Inveraray, who now visit Kyles this Saturday.

Two goals from Donnie MacRae in successive minutes gave Aberdeen University a 3-2 North League win at Strathspey while Brendan Duggan slammed four goals in Tayforth’s 6-3 South League win at Bute.