Shinty: Boost for Newtonmore ahead of Badenoch derby

Steven MacDonald can make an unexpected comeback to help Newtonmore’s bid for a record fifth successive Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup triumph thanks to “the game that never was”.

The powerful international midfielder had missed only one game of a two-match ban and was due to sit out Saturday’s second round tie with Kingussie at The Eilean.

The Camanachd Association, however, have now ruled that the cancelled July 3 Macaulay Cup tie, which Lochaber forfeited, can count as the other game in this pandemic season.

Newtonmore manager Orston Gardner said: “It seems strange, but apparently that’s the ruling and it’s a huge boost to us.

“It makes a massive difference, as Steven is such a driving force to our team.

“His return will help our new-look young side to gain a foothold in the tie.

“We’ll be without half the team which won the last Camanachd final in 2019 so it’ll be hard for us, but we take heart from last week’s performance and we’ll be up for it.”

Max Campbell, the teenage hitman signed from Lochaber, is a major doubt with a leg strain picked up in the 3-1 Macaulay Cup defeat from Kingussie.

Iain Robinson and Drew Macdonald, both of whom have scored in Camanachd finals, will be the strike force.

Kingussie, the 2014 cup winners, welcome back attacker Savio Genini after a fractured fingertip, while Kieran MacPherson returns to the squad.

Thomas Borthwick, injured last Saturday, still has a badly swollen knee and his MRI scan has been postponed till next week.

No spectators will be allowed as Newtonmore do not wish to emulate Kingussie’s successful all-ticket innovation, which will be repeated tomorrow for their second team’s Strathdearn Cup tie with Kinlochshiel at The Dell.

Beauly blow as Mackay misses out

Not so fortunate on the suspension front is Beauly’s influential midfielder Ryan Mackay, who is banned from their Camanachd tie with Caberfeidh at Strathpeffer.

Co-manager Niall Maclennan said: “Ryan joined us from Cabers 15 months ago and was looking forward to facing them for the first time, but it’s unlucky timing. We’re also without another mainstay, Colin Macdonald, who is unavailable.”

Cabers boss Jodi Gorski is without attacker Kyle Grant, who dislocated his shoulder playing football, while Colin Maclennan is out for work reasons.

Kinlochshiel, who have never reached a Camanachd final, have three defenders ruled out of their tie with Glen Urquhart at Drumnadrochit.

Manager Johnston Gill said: “Internationalists Mark MacDonald and Conor Cormack are injured and will be out for a couple of weeks, while David Falconer has a family wedding.”

Macdonald leads Oban Celtic hopes

Oban Celtic, who last tasted Camanachd triumph in 1963, look to Duncan Macdonald to continue his scoring streak against 1973 winners Glasgow Mid Argyll at Mossfield.

John Macdonald, a cup winner with Fort William, is now Ballachulish co-manager with Morgan Smith and the Reds, who have not won this cup since 1912, host Bute, who have never been finalists.

Fort William’s home tie with Oban Camanachd is postponed due to Covid-19 in the visitors’ camp, while Inveraray’s visit to Kyles Athletic is off for the same reason.

Lovat get some overdue action when they visit Strathglass in the only Mowi Senior League fixture, while Lochaber, whose first team have not yet played this season, aim to emerge from cold storage for their Balliemore Cup tie with Inverness at Spean Bridge.

In the HIS Sutherland Cup, Inverness seconds welcome Strathglass to Bught Park, while Kyles Athletic entertain Glenorchy.