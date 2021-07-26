Shinty: Cammy Sutherland stars as Oban Camanachd progress to quarter-finals

In the 25th anniversary year of his team’s last triumph, Cammy Sutherland broke Fort William hearts to help Oban Camanachd into this week’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter final draw.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper, who was in his first season when Oban were runners-up in the 2019 final, kept a clean sheet after electrician Daniel MacVicar had got the Red and Blacks off to a livewire start with a goal in the first 20 seconds at An Aird.

Fort co-manager Victor Smith said: “Cammy Sutherland pulled off a couple of cracking saves from our best chances.

“If we’d got the ball past him it could have changed the tie.

“We were slow out of our blocks and paid the penalty but although we’d the best of the second half, we didn’t keep possession for long enough.

“Oban are a strong, fit team with good experience and they could be genuine challengers for the trophy.”

Fort keeper Paul Mackay also shone but had no chance when MacVicar’s close control saw him turn his marker and fire low into the bottom corner of the net.

Oban will be joined in the quarter-final draw by Kilmallie and Kyles Athletic.

Seventeen-year-old Dylan Monk had a dream debut in Kilmallie’s 4-2 win over Bute at Canal Park.

“Dylan was absolutely outstanding at wing back and really took his opportunity,” said manager Martin Stewart.

“One of the older lads, Ryan Stewart, led by example as well as scoring a goal of the season contender.

“It was good to go through and there’s a couple of teams we’d like to avoid in the draw and a couple we’d fancy our chances against.”

Innes Blackhall gave the Canal Park men a great start but Leon MacMillan quickly levelled for the islanders.

Second half goals from Lewis Burrell, Ryan Stewart and Craig McIsaac put Kilmallie in command with MacMillan netting again for the visitors.

Former Skye stalwart Neil MacVicar has rejoined Kyles Athletic and came on as substitute in their 4-0 home tie win over Inveraray.

Manager Robert Baxter said: “Neil has been working in the south but is now back in our area and we’re delighted to have him. I can play him in virtually any position.

“Our excellent performance was like the Kyles of old and if we keep this up then teams will want to avoid us in the next round.”

Roddy Macdonald’s double and one from Ross MacRae had the 2012 cup winners three up by the interval with Colin MacDonald adding an 88th minute fourth.

Balla advance to quarters

Lewis Bryson scored a hat trick, including the 94th minute winner as Ballachulish moved into the Alvance British Aluminium Balliemore Cup quarter-finals.

They shared six goals with Tayforth after 90 minutes but Liam Fraser hit the 115th minute clincher in their 5-3 win.

Dan Maclean grabbed Balla’s opener with Conor Sweeney, Brendan Duggan and Donald MacInnes on target for the visitors.

William Mackinnon and Jordan Murchison struck doubles with James Pringle also netting in Skye’s 5-0 home win over Lochcarron.

Ross Forbes fired two goals as Beauly progressed with a 3-1 win at Glen Urquhart after Euan McCormack hit the Greens’ early opener only for Conor Golabek to level for Glen.

Joe Burns’ first half strike was enough to take Aberdour through with a 1-0 home win over Col Glen.

Teenager Struan Ross hit a hat trick, including an 83rd minute winner, as Newtonmore snatched the Mowi Senior League points in a 4-3 success over Caberfeidh at Strathpeffer.

Steven Macdonald slotted a penalty for ‘More while Craig Morrison, Scott MacLachlan and Kevin Bartlett counted for Cabers.

Kingussie extended their unbeaten record with a 6-0 home win over Strathglass in which James Falconer and Roddy Young grabbed doubles while Alex Michie and Roddy Young also found the net.

In the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup, Lewis Buchanan grabbed the 83rd minute winner as holders Lochside Rovers edged out Fort William 4-3 at Oban.

Donnie MacRae slammed all four goals for Aberdeen University in a 4-1 win at Caberfeidh.

Glen Mackintosh, who has not played for Newtonmore first team because of knee trouble, hit a hat trick as they beat neighbours Kingussie 4-2 at The Eilean to reach the last eight.

Raymond Rennie netted twice in Lovat’s 5-2 win at Strathglass.