Alasdair Prott claims PSA Closed Satellite title at 305 Squash Open

Inverness’ Alasdair Prott claimed his maiden PSA Closed Satellite title at the 305 Squash Open in Crewe on Saturday.

Prott defeated England’s Finnlay Withington in the final to win the event, which was the second instalment of the 305 SQUASH Tri-Series.

Alasdair didn’t drop a game throughout the tournament, with his final victory over Withington making amends for his defeat to him in the semis of the Cheetham Hill 305 Squash Open on July 11.

Prott said: “It feels really good. I played a lot better this time and was really happy with my performance.

“I watched back the previous match against Finnlay with Scottish Squash coaches Paul Bell and Kylie Lindsay and we identified that I was playing well in spells but was too up and down.

“The quality was higher this time and importantly I was able to maintain that quality for longer spells.

“I made less mistakes and it was a better all-round performance.

“I’m feeling good getting back into competition and I think the whole Scottish squad are showing that the hard work in training we all put in before the restart is paying off.

“Physically I feel stronger thanks to the team at sportscotland and my squash is improving.

“I’m now playing in more professional tournaments and beginning to adapt following so many years on the junior circuit.”

Prott will be in action once again this week, when he faces Miles Jenkins in the opening round of the Cheetham Hill Classic on Thursday.