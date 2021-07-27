Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Other sports

Alasdair Prott claims PSA Closed Satellite title at 305 Squash Open

By Andy Skinner
July 27, 2021, 11:45 am
Inverness squash player Alasdair Prott (left) and Englishman Finnlay Withington, who he defeated to win the PSA Closed Satellite title on Saturday July 24, 2021.
Inverness’ Alasdair Prott claimed his maiden PSA Closed Satellite title at the 305 Squash Open in Crewe on Saturday.

Prott defeated England’s Finnlay Withington in the final to win the event, which was the second instalment of the 305 SQUASH Tri-Series.

Alasdair didn’t drop a game throughout the tournament, with his final victory over Withington making amends for his defeat to him in the semis of the Cheetham Hill 305 Squash Open on July 11.

Prott said: “It feels really good. I played a lot better this time and was really happy with my performance.

“I watched back the previous match against Finnlay with Scottish Squash coaches Paul Bell and Kylie Lindsay and we identified that I was playing well in spells but was too up and down.

“The quality was higher this time and importantly I was able to maintain that quality for longer spells.

“I made less mistakes and it was a better all-round performance.

“I’m feeling good getting back into competition and I think the whole Scottish squad are showing that the hard work in training we all put in before the restart is paying off.

“Physically I feel stronger thanks to the team at sportscotland and my squash is improving.

“I’m now playing in more professional tournaments and beginning to adapt following so many years on the junior circuit.”

Prott will be in action once again this week, when he faces Miles Jenkins in the opening round of the Cheetham Hill Classic on Thursday.

