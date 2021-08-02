Shinty: Kingussie complete hat-trick but dealt Borthwick blow

Thomas Borthwick will play no further part in Premiership champions Kingussie’s bid for a trophy treble after an MRI scan revealed a torn cruciate ligament.

The midfielder will not play again until next year.

Manager John Gibson said: “He’s been our best player but when he saw a consultant in Inverness with the scan results, it dashed our hopes of him playing again this season.

“It’s a real shame for Thomas but we’ve got a good squad depth so we’re ready to face the series of big games ahead.”

Their 3-1 home win over Newtonmore in the Cottages.Com MacTavish Cup second round tie completes a historic hat-trick as Kings have now knocked their great rivals out of all three cup competitions.

“I don’t think we’ve ever drawn them in the early rounds of every cup before, far less beat them,” said Gibson.

“It’s a nice achievement. I thought our full back Robert Mabon was outstanding.”

Ruaridh Anderson fired a double, his second following a Savio Genini pass to round off an excellent move, with Roddy Young also on target while Steven Macdonald, who scored a penalty for Newtonmore, was booked along with team mate Drew Macdonald.

No signs of rustiness for Oban

Lovat will visit Oban Camanachd in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-final after Lorne MacKay’s strikes in 110 and 114 minutes saw them edge out Skye 2-0 after extra time at Portree.

“Skye played well but we hit good form despite it being our first game in six weeks”, said co-manager Jamie Matheson.

“Scott Mackenzie was excellent at wing back while Bailey Mackay changed the game when he came on at wing centre, and his assist for Lorne’s second was unreal.”

Will Mackinnon and John Gillies impressed in the islanders’ defence, while Lovat have another big tie on Wednesday when they visit Kinlochshiel in the Macaulay Cup quarter final.

Kinlochshiel warmed up for that one in style with an 8-0 demolition job of Lochaber in their MacTavish Cup first round clash at Reraig Park.

Jordan Fraser, the third generation of his family to play for Shiel, helped himself to four goals while John Macrae hit a double with Keith Macrae and young Finlay D MacRae completing the eightsome reel.

David Falconer, recently back from injury, came off with a groin strain which will keep him out of the midweek tie.

“We seem plagued with defensive knocks”, said manager Johnston Gill.

“We took off Keith and John Macrae to keep them fresh for Wednesday.”

Macdonald wins it for Kyles

Kyles Athletic, the 2017 winners, are through to the Artemis Macaulay Cup final after pipping Oban Camanachd 1-0 at Tighnabruiach, with Robbie Macdonald supplying the vital finish in the 50th minute.

A Scott Harvey hat trick helped Bute to a 4-2 home win over Oban Celtic and they will now be at home to Ballachulish in the next round of the Alvance Balliemore Cup.

Schoolboy Archie MacRae struck twice as Kinlochshiel second team were 3-0 home winners over Skye and will now visit holders Lochside Rovers at Oban in the HIS Sutherland Cup quarter finals.

David Martin’s double helped Kyles Athletic win 4-1 at Glasgow Mid Argyll and they now visit Newtonmore for a semi final spot. The other quarter final ties will see Lovat v Aberdeen University and Beauly v Kilmory.

Lewis Birrell (2) and Craig McIsaac netted in Kilmallie’s 3-0 Mowi League win over Glen Urquhart at Caol but the home side had Innes Blackhall sent off late on.

Former Newtonmore raider Ewen Fraser and Craig Anderson grabbed two apiece as Glasgow Mid Argyll took the points with a 4-1 win at Inveraray, who netted through Fraser Watt.