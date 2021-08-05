Olympic final beckons for Aberdeen’s Zoey Clark in Tokyo

Aberdeen’s Zoey Clark helped the women’s 4x400m relay team come through their heat to book a place in Saturday’s Olympic final in Tokyo.

Clark ran the second leg for her team which included Laviai Neilsen and Emily Diamond before Pitreavie’s Nicole Yeargin, who was disqualified in the individual 400m event, edged past Canada and the Netherlands to ensure Team GB finished third in their heat behind the United States and Jamaica in a time of 3.23.99.

Clark said: “It’s really exciting. I’ve been really looking forward to this all week, to get back running with the girls.

“It was a competitive race, we knew it was going to be, and I think that pushed all of us on.”

There will be two Scots in the men’s 1500m final too after Linlithgow’s Jake Wightman and Edinburgh’s Josh Kerr booked their place in the final alongside Welshman Jake Heyward.

Wightman won the first semi-final in a season-best time of 3:33.48 ahead of Cole Hocker of the United States and 2019 world champion Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya.

The second semi-final was run at a rapid pace as Kenyan Abel Kipsang crossed the line in an Olympic record time of 3:31.65 but Kerr held his nerve to finish third in a time of 3:32.18.