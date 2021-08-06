Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Other sports

Burghead hammer thrower Mark Dry’s ban reduced from four years to 28 months

By Danny Law
August 6, 2021, 11:05 am Updated: August 6, 2021, 11:09 am
Mark Dry celebrates with his bronze medal in the men's hammer throw Final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, Australia.
Burghead hammer thrower Mark Dry has said he will be back after having his ban from the sport reduced from four years to 28 months.

The UK Anti-Doping Agency decision means Dry can return to action from 24 January 2022.

Dry, 33, received a four-year suspension, backdated to October 2018, after initially lying about why he was not at the address he had provided in his ‘whereabouts’ information for October 15, 2018.

If he had simply come clean that he was visiting his parents in Morayshire, the Rio Olympian would have simply have received a strike on his record, earning sympathy within the sport for his claim that the punishment – tied to strict World Anti-Doping Agency guidelines – was “grossly disproportionate and unfair”.

Changes to the World Anti-Doping Code, introduced at the start of 2021, prompted UKAD to slash the ban by 20 months.

And although Dry – who saw a previous arbitration ruling in his favour overturned – filed a fresh appeal to have it trimmed by a greater amount, a hearing of the independent National Anti-Doping Panel ruled unanimously that the previous change can stand.

Dry, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and 2018, said: “Struggling to bite my tongue but through fear of being sued I’m trying to exercise restraint, but just wanted to say thank you for your support and love.

“It’s been rough, I’m a bit of a fat shipwreck but I’ll be back, for better or for worse. We don’t quit.”

Mark Dry will be able to return to action in January next year.

In a statement, UK Anti-Doping said: “UKAD was able to reduce Mr Dry’s ban in light of the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code, introduced on 1 January, which now provides flexibility when sanctioning athletes for Tampering violations.

“Mr Dry continues to be banned from sport until 24 January 2022. Thereafter, he is free to return to competition.

“The anti-doping programme requires athletes to be at the location logged in their Whereabouts so Out-of-Competition testing can be conducted, without prior notice.

“Any effort to undermine this process, including providing fraudulent information, is clearly unacceptable and is a violation of the anti-doping rules. Athletes should be under no illusion that such behaviour will lead to a lengthy ban from sport.”

 

